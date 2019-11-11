International Development News
Development News Edition

InnovationQore invites start-ups to register for Season 1 of Turbostart

Bengaluru based InnovationQore is all set to hold the first season of its program - Turbostart.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:23 IST
InnovationQore invites start-ups to register for Season 1 of Turbostart
Turbostart. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru based InnovationQore is all set to hold the first season of its program - Turbostart. Applications are currently being accepted and are scheduled to close on 30th November 2019. The program is open to all Indian start-ups and is run in a competition format. In order to be considered eligible for the Turbostart program, a start-up should have been incorporated for a period of less than 10 years with a minimum viable product or proof of concept.

The start-up should be working towards innovation and development or improvement of products or processes or services with a scalable business model. Interested start-ups can register online at the website. "We currently have 250 start-ups who have applied under the Turbostart program across sectors and around 200 start-ups are in the process of completing their applications. Start-ups will then be shortlisted by mid-December. An eminent panel made up of the investment committee and advisory board will judge the shortlisted start-ups and the final list of winners will be announced at the end of January 2020. The final ten start-ups will be funded up to Rupees Two Crores each. We will also provide these start-ups with assistance in product positioning, entity structuring, brand and digital strategy along with services spanning tax, legal, marketing and sales," said Ganesh Raju, Founder, and CEO, InnovationQore.

The selection panel will include a combination of the investment committee, management team and advisory board of InnovationQore, such as Vinod Keni, Natarajan R, Ganesh Raju, Jogin Desai, Arun Bellary, Sunder Raju, Ullas Kamath and others. This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Globsyn Business School Successfully Hosts Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019

Kolkata West Bengal India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir Globsyn Business School GBS under its Beyond Education vertical of Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum KYLF, held Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019- an Inter-School Carnival for Underprivileged Children in an...

UPDATE 1-Dutch state must repatriate children of Islamic State mothers, court rules

The Netherlands must actively help repatriate the children of women who joined Islamic State in Syria, a court in The Hague ruled on Monday.The mothers themselves do not need to be accepted back in the Netherlands, the court said. Lawyers f...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Key backer of Syrian 'White Helmets' found dead in Istanbul

The British founder of an organization that trained the Syrian White Helmets emergency response group has died in Istanbul, three people with knowledge of his death said on Monday. James Le Mesurier, the founder of the Mayday Rescue group, ...

Thembi Siweya to engage with Colesburg community to raise media awareness

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya will on Tuesday engage with the community of Colesburg in the Northern Cape to create awareness of the importance of access to the media by historically disadvantaged communities.The engagemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019