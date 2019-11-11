International Development News
Development News Edition

GIC Re clocks H1 loss at Rs 481 crore on provisioning for IL&FS, DHFL

Government-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) said on Monday it suffered a loss before tax of Rs 481 crore in the first half of current fiscal year (April to September) as against profit before tax of Rs 200 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:50 IST
GIC Re clocks H1 loss at Rs 481 crore on provisioning for IL&FS, DHFL
The company is ranked 11th globally among top 40 global reinsurance groups. Image Credit: ANI

Government-owned General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) said on Monday it suffered a loss before tax of Rs 481 crore in the first half of current fiscal year (April to September) as against profit before tax of Rs 200 crore in the corresponding period of previous year. The reduction in profit is on account of provisioning of IL&FS, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and reduction in other income such as exchange gains and provision for an increase in agriculture losses, the company said in a statement.

Loss after tax for the half-year was Rs 487 crore compared to a profit after tax of Rs 1,285 crore in corresponding period of the previous year. Growth in gross premium income was 11.6 per with a premium of Rs 30,272 crore for H1 FY20 from Rs 27,117 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Investment income of Rs 3,197 crore during H1 FY20 compared with Rs 3,281 crore for H1 FY19 while the net worth of the company (without fair value change account) totalled Rs 20,420 crore compared to Rs 21,298 crore as on September last year.

"Against the backdrop of severe claims worldwide during 2019-20, higher agriculture claims and also flood claims in various parts of India, underwriting performance in the quarter ending September resulted in underwriting loss to the corporation. However, going forward the trend of claims experience is expected to be better for the rest of 2019-20," said GIC Re. Globally, GIC Re is an effective reinsurance partner for the Afro-Asian region, leading reinsurance programmes of several insurance companies in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia including SAARC countries.

The group includes subsidiary companies like GIC Re South Africa, GIC Re Corporate Member London, GIG Perestrakhovanie LLC in Moscow and three associate companies: GIG Re Bhutan. India International Insurance Pte Ltd in Singapore and Agriculture Insurance Corporation of India. GIC Re is 11th largest global reinsurer and seventh-largest non-life reinsurer worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chile to re-write Pinochet-era constitution in win for protesters

The Chilean government has agreed to write a new constitution to replace one dating back to the Pinochet dictatorship, bowing to the demands of protesters who have taken to the streets in often violent demonstrations in recent weeks. Interi...

Spain's Socialists rule out grand coalition with conservative rivals

Spains Socialists said on Monday they would not form a grand coalition with the main opposition Peoples Party, after Sundays repeat election yielded a deeply fragmented parliament, complicating efforts to form a stable government in the cou...

Hong Kong violence reignites concerns about 'support' of Chinese troops

HIGHLIGHTSHong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire on Monday as violence escalated.The violence drew a chilling warning from the editor-in-chief of Chinas Global Times tabloid, who said that Hong Ko...

IOA rejects new Draft National Sports Code, says might lead to IOC suspension

India will incur the International Olympic Committees wrath and might even be suspended if it goes ahead with administrative reforms enshrined in the Draft National Sports Code 2017, the IOA has warned, rejecting the proposed document compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019