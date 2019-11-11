International Development News
Development News Edition

Jindal Stainless posts Rs 51.92 cr net profit in Jul-Sep

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:55 IST
Jindal Stainless posts Rs 51.92 cr net profit in Jul-Sep

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Monday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 51.92 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a loss of Rs 36.44 crore in the year-ago period, JSL said in a filing to the BSE.

Its total income increased to Rs 3,177.67 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,075.24 crore in the same quarter a year ago. "Despite moderate business sentiment, JSL was able to maintain a steady performance through consistent improvement in operational parameters and internal cost efficiencies," JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said in a separate statement.

A weak global outlook was compounded by soaring imports from Indonesia over the last few months, adding pressure on margins, he said. On India's withdrawal from mega trade deal RCEP, Jindal said that "even though the government's decision to withdraw from RCEP is a welcome move, it is not adequate to keep the domestic industry at the same level as its global peers."

"We have sensitised the government about other imminent issues plaguing the industry, and look forward to more such steps in the future," he added. The quarter witnessed steep volatility in alloy prices, he said, adding that nickel price increased sharply whereas ferrochrome and mild steel scrap prices fell during the quarter, neutralising the raw material fluctuation on inventory valuation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Svasti Microfin raises $10 mn from Poonawalla, NMI & others

Micro lender Svasti Microfinance on Monday said it has raised a total of USD 10 million capital from existing investors, including Adar Poonawalla and Nordic Microfinance Initiative NMI. In the current round, Svasti also witnessed particip...

China, Greece agree to push ahead with COSCO's Piraeus Port investment

China and Greece agreed on Monday to push ahead with a 600 million euros investment by COSCO Shipping into Greeces largest port, Piraeus, as part of efforts to boost its role as a hub in rapidly growing trade between Asia and Europe. The ag...

Hinduja Global Solutions Q2 net up 10 pc at Rs 49 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions HGS, the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja Group, on Monday posted a 9.7 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 49.1 crore in September 2019 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 44.7 crore ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as Hong Kong violence rattles investors

Shares around the globe fell on Monday, buffeted by escalating violence in Hong Kong that pushed Asian stocks to their worst day since August and stoked demand for the safe-haven yen and gold.In the 24th straight week of pro-democracy unres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019