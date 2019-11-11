International Development News
Admissions 2020-21 Open at India's First Design University

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anant National University (AnantU), India's first Design University, located in the heritage city of Ahmedabad, is now accepting applications for the academic year 2020-21. The University offers Design-focussed programmes at Bachelor's and Master's levels.

This year onwards, AnantU is offering a new specialisation under its full-time, four-year Bachelor of Design Programme - Fashion and Textile Design. It is led by Ms Harmeet Bajaj, a renowned fashion designer, textile developer and entrepreneur. The Fashion and Textile Design (Sustainable Innovation) programme at AnantU combines the principles of fashion, textile and technology to impart comprehensive fashion education. By employing design thinking and creative problem-solving strategies, students will be able to create innovative, beautiful, and sustainable fashion for the global market. The courses offered under this programme will be anchored on the concepts of sustainable fashion, conscious fashion, compassionate fashion, circular fashion and green strategy.

The University is also launching a one-of-a-kind Fellowship programme focussed on climate change. Dr. Miniya Chatterji, Director, Centre for Sustainability at AnantU, will head the Fellowship programme. "Sustainability in our country must simultaneously address improving the conditions of the people as well as the planet," she says.

Anant National University currently offers full-time Bachelor's programmes in Architecture and Design. After a common foundation year, students of BDes choose from its many specialisations - Product Design, Space Design, Interaction Design, Communication Design, Environmental Design and Transdisciplinary Design. AnantU offers three postgraduate programmes - Master of Integrated Product Design (designed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania), Master of Urban Design, and Anant Fellowship (India's first Fellowship on the Built Environment).

To know more about the programmes or start your application for admission, visit www.anu.edu.in

About Anant National University

Anant National University (AnantU), located in a lush green campus in Ahmedabad, is India's first Design University. It is committed to nurturing Solutionaries, revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset. AnantU is led by eminent leaders from academia, business, and government. Its President, Mr Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group, is one of India's leading industrialists and philanthropists. Founding Provost and Board member, Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, has played a pivotal role in bringing innovation to the education sector. He is the Founding Dean, Indian School of Business, and Founder & Trustee, Ashoka University. AnantU's Provost, Dr Anunaya Chaubey, former Deputy Dean, Young India Fellowship, has over thirty years of experience as an educator with strong administrative and academic acumen. The University currently offers full-time programmes at Bachelor's and Master's levels in Design, Architecture and Built Environment.

