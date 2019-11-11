International Development News
Development News Edition

Bombay Dyeing Q2 net down 72.5 pc at Rs 89.19 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:02 IST
Bombay Dyeing Q2 net down 72.5 pc at Rs 89.19 cr

Textiles major Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Monday reported a 72.51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 89.19 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 324.51 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Bombay Dyeing said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations fell 33.31 per cent to Rs 555.25 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 832.62 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Bombay Dyeing's total expenses declined 21.71 per cent to Rs 473.75 crore as against Rs 605.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from real estate segment stood at Rs 193.39 crore in July-September quarter, down 45.72 per cent from Rs 356.33 crore a year ago. Revenue from polyester segment was at Rs 268.38 crore, down 34.21 per cent from Rs 407.99 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Revenue from retail/textiles segment rose 36.86 per cent to Rs 93.48 crore as against Rs 68.30 crore. The company also informed that its board has appointed Hitesh Vora as the chief financial officer.

Shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co on Monday settled at Rs 91.05 on the BSE, up 0.05 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BSE

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SJVN Ltd Q2 net up 45 pc to Rs 623 cr on higher revenues

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday posted nearly 45 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 623.50 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The companys net profit was Rs 430.21 crore in the quarter ended on S...

Suspected Maoist trainer remanded to judicial custody

A suspected maoist trainer, arrested and hospitalised here after being injured in a recent encounter in Kerala, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody by a court in the city till November 22. Principal District and Sessions Judge R Shak...

14-day international trade fair to begin on Thursday

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, UK and Vietnam, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2019 beginning here on Thursday. The theme for the 39th edition of the fair November 14-27, 2019 is Ease of Doing B...

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Pound strengthens after Conservatives receive Brexit Party boost

The pound rose on Monday, hitting a six-month high versus the euro and strengthening as much as 1 against the dollar after the Brexit Party said it would not contest previously Conservative-held seats in the UKs upcoming election. In a sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019