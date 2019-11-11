International Development News
Development News Edition

EIB provides EUR 140m for upgrading Port of Piraeus in Greece

The largest-ever loan for port investment in the country by Europe’s long-term lending institution will support the implementation of part of investments at the Port of Piraeus in a total investment plan of more than EUR 600 million. 

  • EIB
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:05 IST
EIB provides EUR 140m for upgrading Port of Piraeus in Greece
The first EUR 100 million tranches of the EIB loan was signed today and the remainder agreed as project construction progresses. Image Credit: Flickr

The European Investment Bank (EIB) today formally agreed to provide EUR 140 million to support the expansion and upgrading of the Port of Piraeus, the principal port of Greece. The largest-ever loan for port investment in the country by Europe's long-term lending institution will support the implementation of part of investments at the Port of Piraeus in a total investment plan of more than EUR 600 million.

The 20-year loan was signed in Athens in the presence of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Xu Lirong, Chairman of COSCO Shipping Corporation, by Andrew McDowell, European Investment Bank Vice President, the Chairman of Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Yu Zenggang and Athanasios Liagkos, Board Member of the Piraeus Port Authority S.A.

"Greece welcomes the European Investment Bank's support for transformation at the Port of Piraeus. The EIB has been supporting strategic infrastructure across Greece for more than 50 years and has unique technical and financial expertise financing leading ports across Europe and worldwide," said Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Redevelopment of the Port of Piraeus will strengthen connections between Greece and the rest of the world and ensure that Greece benefits from a world-class maritime logistics hub. The European Investment Bank is pleased to provide a 20-year long-term loan for the principal maritime hub of Greece and the leading port in the Mediterranean. EIB support reflects the economic benefits to be unlocked in the coming years and the importance of ensuring competitive transport links for Greece and South-Eastern Europe." Said Andrew McDowell, European Investment Bank Vice President.

"Recent investment has shown how investment at the Port of Piraeus can support economic growth and benefit Greece. Confirmation of the European Investment Bank's support follows detailed due diligence and reflects the broad benefits to be unlocked by the largest investment programme in the history of the Port of Piraeus," said Yu Zenggang, Chairman of Piraeus Port Authority SA.

The first EUR 100 million tranches of the EIB loan was signed today and the remainder agreed as project construction progresses.

The EIB loan is guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of China, and the guarantee facility contract between PPA and CEXIM was also signed today in the presence of CEXIM Chairwoman Ms. HU Xiaolian and Mr. Athanasios Liagkos from PPA.

Improving communications for millions of people across Europe

New investment at the Port of Piraeus includes the development of a new port logistics centre, construction of a new cruise passenger handling facility, expansion of car shipping facilities, an improved ship repair area and the upgrade of the container terminal.

EIB loan complements Greek and European funds

The long-term EIB loan will complement other investments in the Port currently under consideration by the European Commission and the Greek government plus Technical Assistance work undertaken by JASPERS.

Port of Piraeus investment to support jobs and growth across Greece

Improvements to the Port of Piraeus are expected to support economic growth and job creation across the country, reduce transport costs and enable increased cruise tourism and shipping.

The Port of Piraeus is the busiest in the Mediterranean and the world's 32nd largest port in terms of container cargo traffic.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...

SJVN Ltd Q2 net up 45 pc to Rs 623 cr on higher revenues

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday posted nearly 45 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 623.50 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The companys net profit was Rs 430.21 crore in the quarter ended on S...

Suspected Maoist trainer remanded to judicial custody

A suspected maoist trainer, arrested and hospitalised here after being injured in a recent encounter in Kerala, was on Monday remanded to judicial custody by a court in the city till November 22. Principal District and Sessions Judge R Shak...

14-day international trade fair to begin on Thursday

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, UK and Vietnam, will participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair 2019 beginning here on Thursday. The theme for the 39th edition of the fair November 14-27, 2019 is Ease of Doing B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019