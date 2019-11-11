International Development News
Development News Edition

Secure yourself against credit card fraud with wallet Care From Bajaj Finserv

With incidents of credit card and debit card fraud in the news every other day, it is essential for you to safeguard your finances from PIN based frauds, phishing, tele-phishing, and other scams.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:59 IST
Secure yourself against credit card fraud with wallet Care From Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj-Finserv-Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With incidents of credit card and debit card fraud in the news every other day, it is essential for you to safeguard your finances from PIN based frauds, phishing, tele-phishing, and other scams. One way to do this is opting for a Wallet Care plan offered by Bajaj Finserv under its Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category.

Offering coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh at a nominal premium of Rs 599, Wallet Care offered by Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, provides you with a safety net if you ever fall prey to an incident of credit card or debit card fraud. This is a comprehensive wallet protection plan that comes with a host of benefits as explained below: Block all your payment cards with just a single call:

If your wallet is lost or stolen, you can block all your credit cards and debit cards by making just one phone call. You can report the loss of your wallet 24X7 from anywhere in the world by dialling the dedicated helpline number. Emergency travel and hotel assistance

In case you lose your wallet and are stranded without money while you are travelling, you can get emergency hotel and travel assistance under the Wallet Care plan offered by Bajaj Finserv. You can avail financial assistance of up to Rs 80,000 abroad and up to Rs 40,000 in India for hotel bookings and travel tickets. Smooth application process

To apply for Wallet Care, you do not have to go through a lengthy and complicated procedure. All you need to do is apply by filling in your details in the online application form and make the premium payment to complete your purchase. The payment can be made using debit card/credit card, UPI, Mobile Wallet, or Net Banking. Hassle-free PAN card replacement

In case your PAN card is misplaced or stolen, you can avail free assistance to get a duplicate PAN card with the help of the Wallet Care plan. Other than Wallet Care, you can also check out other Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv across different categories like travel, health, assistance, and lifestyle.

These include ATM Assault & Robbery Cover, Purse Care, Mobile Screen Insurance, Key Replacement Insurance, and more. With premiums starting at as low as Rs 79, these affordable Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions are crafted to cover your exact need. This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

L-G reviews health and medical education sector in J-K

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday reviewed the health and medical education sector and also the externally aided projects being executed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency here, officials said. Separate revi...

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English in mandal,zilla parishad schools Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lashed out at Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu,TDP presid...

Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran: IAEA (AFP) PMSPMS

Uranium particles detected at undeclared site in Iran IAEA AFP PMSPMS...

Over 1,500 birds of around 15 species found dead around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur

Hundreds of migratory birds of over a dozen species have been found dead in Sambhar lake area near Jaipur. Water contamination is suspected to be the cause behind the birds death, said officials, adding, the exact reason, however, would be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019