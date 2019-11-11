International Development News
Hyderabad to host 'IndiaJoy' from November 20-23

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 11-11-2019 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:19 IST
Hyderabad to host 'IndiaJoy' from November 20-23

Hyderabad to host 'IndiaJoy' from November 20-23 Hyderabad, Nov. 11 (PTI): The city is all set to host the four day prestigious 'IndiaJoy', an important global platform for Digital, Media and Entertainment Corporations to collaborate and innovate, from November 20 A delegation from IndiaJoy met Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao and formally invited him to the event and also appraised him about the arrangements being made, an official release said. Rao said the IndiaJoy event would provide a fillip to the already thriving Animation, Gaming, VFX and Digital entertainment sector in Hyderabad, the release said.

"With more than 30,000 visitors, the 4-day conclave Indiajoy 2019 will be held in Hyderabad from 20-23 November. The event is expected to serve as a springboard for Indian media, entertainment companies on the world stage," it said.

IndiaJoy Festival in its 2nd edition, supported by the state government, has a line up of nine world-class events that include IGDC (India Game Developer Conference), Desi Toons, VFX Summit, InfluencerCon, Investor-Publisher Connect, E-Sports, (Over the Top) OTT Pulse and Indiajoy Music Fest. Over 1,000 international delegates are expected to attend the event, the release said.

The government will be promoting its flagship initiative IMAGE Towers during the event. In order to make the city and the State the most favored destination for investment in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics sector, the Telangana Government launched IMAGE Policy in April 2016.

IMAGE Tower will be a Center of Excellence with state- of-the-art facilities to act as a catalyst for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics sector..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

