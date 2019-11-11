International Development News
Development News Edition

Pvt players to get more level-playing field: Union power secy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:50 IST
Pvt players to get more level-playing field: Union power secy

The proposed amendments to the Electricity Act of 2003 are intended to free up the power sector so that the private sector gets a level-playing field, Union secretary Sanjeev Nandan Sahai said on Monday. The power ministry has drawn up a draft bill that seeks to allow the states to have multiple private franchisees operating as suppliers in a distribution area, with state-run distribution utilities becoming just owners of the network.

"The changes to the Act will free up the sector so that the private sector has a bigger role to play," Sahai said at an event here while addressing an international symposium on the energy sector. To bring in energy efficiency, there is a need for innovation, technology, business processes, financing, and regulation. The government is looking at regulation closely which will help innovation and to ensure that regulations don't encourage monopolies, the official said, adding, "to ensure this we are amending the Electricity Act and we are including a chapter on markets, market mechanism and trading of energy".

The secretary further said the ministry is looking at multiple supply franchisees and multiple supply operators. "We are also looking at systems where wires and distribution networks have a natural monopoly. We don't know whether it will remain natural monopoly or not...one would have the distribution network with some monopolies but the supply will be with franchisees," he said.

Addressing the event, NTPC chairman Gurdeep Singh said there is a need for more innovations to bring about efficiency in equipment systems, which in turn will help the common man. During the event, state-run EESL signed a joint venture agreement with the National Infrastructure and Investment Fund to drive smart meter implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NTPC

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Law to protect journalists soon in Chhattisgarh

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh will soon enact a law to ensure the protection of journalists, an official release said on Monday. The draft of the proposed law was prepared by a committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Aftab ...

Turkey begins deporting foreign jihadists

Istanbul, Nov 11 AFP Turkey deported three foreign jihadists on Monday, with more than 20 Europeans including French and Germans in the process of being expelled to their countries of origin. Turkeys interior ministry said it had deported a...

Nine naxals surrender in C'garh

Nine naxals, including a self-proclaimed commander carrying the reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, surrendered on Monday in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, police said. The cadres, two of them women, turned themselves in before senior police ...

Gorkhas demand demerging from West Bengal

National Gorkhaland Committee NGC, a non-political organisation of the Gorkhas, has demanded the demerging of Gorkhaland region from West Bengal and formation of a separate state with the same name. Dr Manish Tamang, Secretary, NGC said at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019