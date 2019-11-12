International Development News
Development News Edition

Fly My Sky flights to allow passengers quick way to visit Hobbiton

The flight service will operate between Auckland Airport and Matamata Airport using Fly My Sky’s twin-engine Britten Norman Islander aircraft, capable of transporting up to 9 passengers and accompanying luggage.

Fly My Sky flights to allow passengers quick way to visit Hobbiton
With over 39 years of experience in providing flight services, Fly My Sky has proven itself to be a consistently safe and reliable operator, well known for its daily flights between Auckland and Great Barrier Island. Image Credit: ANI

Fly My Sky, a Qualmark Gold endorsed, New Zealand owned airline based at Auckland Airport, has announced the introduction of scheduled flights and tours to the Hobbiton Movie Set.

The scheduled flights and tours will operate return journeys twice daily, seven days a week.

Fly My Sky Director, Keith McKenzie, says that the flights will allow passengers a quick and easy way to visit the Hobbiton Movie Set, and give customers more choice and flexibility of travel options.

The flight service will operate between Auckland Airport and Matamata Airport using Fly My Sky's twin-engine Britten Norman Islander aircraft, capable of transporting up to 9 passengers and accompanying luggage. Mr. McKenzie says that the aircraft, well respected around the world, are known for their great safety record and are a perfect fit for the journey between Auckland and Hobbiton. Like a low flying aircraft, passengers can enjoy the sights of the natural New Zealand landscape during their journey. Upon arrival at Matamata Airport, passengers will be taken on a private shuttle to the Hobbiton movie set.

Hobbiton is recognized as one of the country's most popular tourist destinations and Tourism NZ says 19 percent of visitors to New Zealand cite Lord of the Rings as influencing their decision to come to New Zealand, and about 9 percent of visitors cite it as "seriously influencing".

With over 39 years of experience in providing flight services, Fly My Sky has proven itself to be a consistently safe and reliable operator, well known for its daily flights between Auckland and Great Barrier Island.

Scheduled flights and tours begin Monday 18th November 2019 and bookings are available online at www.flymysky.co.nz or over the phone 0800 222 123.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Celtics down Mavs for eighth consecutive win

Kemba Walker sank eight 3-pointers and scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the host Boston Celtics past the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday night. Jaylen Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 17 a...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police fire tear gas as transport chaos grips city

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on Tuesday and residents of the Asian financial centre struggled to get to work as territory-wide transport disruptions wreaked commuter havoc and activists planned flash protests....

Soccer-'We figured things out': England's Sterling draws line under Gomez clash

Englands Raheem Sterling has conceded that emotions got the better of him in a bust-up with team mate Joe Gomez at the national training camp but said he was ready to move on after being dropped by the Football Association. The Daily Mail r...

HIGHLIGHTS-Hong Kong on edge as anti-government protests grip city

Anti-government protests gripped Hong Kong on Tuesday as riot police fired tear gas at a university campus and traffic and rail disruptions caused commuter chaos. The city is on edge a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019