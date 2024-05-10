"We have to save country from dictatorship": Delhi CM Kejriwal after walking out of jail, to meet press tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to the public to unite against "dictatorship" and said that he is fighting "with everything that he has." "Our country is more than 4,000 years old. But whenever anyone tried to impose dictatorship on this country, people never tolerated it. Today the country is passing through a period of dictatorship. I am fighting against it," he said while addressing his supporters.

Kejriwal addressed the supporters enroute to his official residence on Friday after he was released from Tihar Jail. The Chief Minister also announced a press conference to be held tomorrow at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi.

"I want to thank all of you. Crores and crores of people across the country prayed for me. I want to thank the Supreme Court because of whom I'm standing here with you. I just have one request to make with all of you we should together save the country from dictatorship. I'm fighting and protesting against dictatorship with everything I have. But the 140 crore people have to fight against dictatorship," Kejriwal said while addressing the supporters on Friday. "We will meet tomorrow morning at Connaught Place. We will meet around 11 am at the Hanuman Mandir. We will go and seek Hanumanji's blessings. And press conference will be held tomorrow at 1 pm at the party office. In the evening, I will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi. I once again thank all of you," he added.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, party leaders Atishi, and Saurabh Bhardwaj, and AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak accompanied Kejriwal to his official residence from Tihar jail. Kejriwal was released from jail after spending over 50 days following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, 2024, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal has been granted interim bail till June 1 with conditions that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. As per the court order, the Delhi CM shall furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent. Also, he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat.

While granting Kejriwal interim bail, the apex court said he would not interact with any of the witnesses or have access to any official files connected with the case. He will not "make any comment with regard to his role" in the present case, the bench ordered. The bench also made it clear that the grant of interim bail will not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case or the criminal appeal which is pending consideration before it.

Earlier in April this year, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was released on bail from Tihar jail following the top court's order. Singh was released after spending over six months in jail in connection with the excise policy case. The AAP supremo is likely to participate in the election campaigns of the party in the run-up to the general elections in Delhi scheduled to be held on May 25. (ANI)

