International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares firm before Trump speech; protests linger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:03 IST
Hong Kong shares firm before Trump speech; protests linger
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Tuesday from losses incurred by escalating protests in the previous session, as the market hoped for better news on trade from U.S. President Donald Trump.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 0.5% at 27,065.28 points. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.7%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose by 0.2%, the IT sector gained 2.4%, and the financial sector ended 0.5% higher. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CITIC Ltd, which gained 3.5%, while the biggest loser was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, which fell 1.6%. ** The market dropped to the lowest since the start of November on Monday after a protester was shot by police and a man set on fire. While violence calmed slightly, the city remained on edge on Tuesday with rush-hour transport disrupted and police fired tear gas to disperse a flash mob. ** U.S. President Trump is scheduled to speak at the Economic Club of New York later in the day. The market will look for clues on the Sino-U.S. phase-one trade deal after Trump shook markets by denying reports of Washington rolling back tariffs on Chinese goods over the weekend. ** New bank loans in China fell more than expected to their lowest in 22 months in October, though seasonal factors likely contributed to the steep drop and policymakers are still expected to ramp up support. ** Chinese regulators have been trying to boost bank lending and lower financing costs for over a year, but domestic demand remains sluggish as investment and consumption weaken, while escalating U.S.-China trade tensions weigh on exports. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.8%. ** About 1.15 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.92 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Edelweiss arm gets Rs 525 cr from Sanaka Capital, others

The Edelweiss Group is a Rs 525 crore fund infusion from growth-focused private equity platform Sanaka Capital and a few other co-investors. The fund raised will be pumped into Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors, its investment advisory b...

Mauritius rugby takes bold step in sending young squad at Africa Men’s 7s 2019

The proteges of coach Yoan De Coriolis impressed many on-lookers and observers present at Johannesburgs Bosman Stadium despite finishing second last at the tournament. The players showcased a flamboyant style of play in attack with several ...

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Vodafone said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges, after a court judgment over license fees resulted in a 1.9 billion euro group loss in its first half. Chief E...

UPDATE 6-Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, another targeted in Damascus

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, and militants responded by firing rockets at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv. In the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019