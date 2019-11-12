Orange, itel and KaiOS launch new 4G version of Sanza Phone in Africa

At the AfricaCom international congress, Orange (Orange.com) is partnering with itel (itel-mobile.com), the leading mobile brand in Africa and, once again, with KaiOS Technologies, maker of the leading operating system for smart feature phone KaiOS, to launch a new 4G version of the Sanza Phone, "Sanza XL". From December 2019, this mobile phone with voice recognition functionalities will be on offer for around 28 US dollars in seven countries in Africa and the Middle-East: Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Jordan, Mali, and Senegal. Other Orange Group countries will follow in 2020.

The Sanza XL has a bigger screen than the Sanza at 2.8', an improved 2 Megapixel camera, 4 GB of internal memory for more storage and high-speed 4G access while retaining excellent battery life of up to 7 days depending on usage.

The device enables access to over two hundred essential applications, including WhatsApp to send voice messages in any language, Boomplay, YouTube, Facebook, and the Google Assistant to control certain device functions with your voice.

Orange applications will also be available on the phone: My Orange, Orange Money, and Live screen to enable users to keep up-to-date on their favorite topics.

In Africa, price is often an obstacle to purchasing a mobile phone and, by extension, accessing the internet. This is why the Sanza XL will be on sale for around 28 USD and will be progressively launched in 7 countries, followed by the other Orange Group countries in 2020. By extending the Sanza range with the Sanza XL, Orange, a champion of digital inclusion in Africa and the Middle East, is reasserting its commitment to supporting its customers and offering internet access for all.

Orange is present in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has around 125 million customers as of 30 September 2019. With revenues of 5.2 billion euros in 2018, this area is a strategic priority for the Group. Orange Money, its mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has 45 million customers. Orange, a multi-service operator and benchmark partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

(With Inputs from APO)