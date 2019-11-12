International Development News
Development News Edition

Orange, itel and KaiOS launch new 4G version of Sanza Phone in Africa

The Sanza XL has a bigger screen than the Sanza at 2.8’, an improved 2 Megapixel camera, 4 GB of internal memory for more storage and high-speed 4G access while retaining excellent battery life of up to 7 days depending on usage.

Orange, itel and KaiOS launch new 4G version of Sanza Phone in Africa
Orange applications will also be available on the phone: My Orange, Orange Money, and Live screen to enable users to keep up-to-date on their favorite topics. Image Credit: Wikimedia

At the AfricaCom international congress, Orange (Orange.com) is partnering with itel (itel-mobile.com), the leading mobile brand in Africa and, once again, with KaiOS Technologies, maker of the leading operating system for smart feature phone KaiOS, to launch a new 4G version of the Sanza Phone, "Sanza XL". From December 2019, this mobile phone with voice recognition functionalities will be on offer for around 28 US dollars in seven countries in Africa and the Middle-East: Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Jordan, Mali, and Senegal. Other Orange Group countries will follow in 2020.

The Sanza XL has a bigger screen than the Sanza at 2.8', an improved 2 Megapixel camera, 4 GB of internal memory for more storage and high-speed 4G access while retaining excellent battery life of up to 7 days depending on usage.

The device enables access to over two hundred essential applications, including WhatsApp to send voice messages in any language, Boomplay, YouTube, Facebook, and the Google Assistant to control certain device functions with your voice.

Orange applications will also be available on the phone: My Orange, Orange Money, and Live screen to enable users to keep up-to-date on their favorite topics.

In Africa, price is often an obstacle to purchasing a mobile phone and, by extension, accessing the internet. This is why the Sanza XL will be on sale for around 28 USD and will be progressively launched in 7 countries, followed by the other Orange Group countries in 2020. By extending the Sanza range with the Sanza XL, Orange, a champion of digital inclusion in Africa and the Middle East, is reasserting its commitment to supporting its customers and offering internet access for all.

Orange is present in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has around 125 million customers as of 30 September 2019. With revenues of 5.2 billion euros in 2018, this area is a strategic priority for the Group. Orange Money, its mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has 45 million customers. Orange, a multi-service operator and benchmark partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

VP Naidu conveys condolences to family members of T.N. Seshan

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner Shri T.N. Seshan -Its with great regret that I come to terms with the demise of Shri Tirunellai Narayana Seshan, an indefatigable crusa...

3-day aqua-agri festival in Kochi from Thursday

Farmed live fish, Lakshadweep varieties, tilapia live kitchen and facility for on the spot easy bank loan will be some of the attractions of a food and aqua-agri festival beginning at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute CMFRI he...

World Bank cuts back project in China's restive Xinjiang

Beijing, Nov 12 AP The World Bank is cutting back a USD 50 million project in Chinas restive Xinjiang region following a review prompted by allegations of abuses. A statement from the bank dated Monday said it would close a component of the...

Economic downturn: India's Jul-Sep qtr GDP numbers crucial, says report

Indias July-September quarter Gross Domestic Product GDP data, scheduled for a release on November 29, will be important as headline growth has already slipped to a six-year low, said Singapores DBS Bank in its daily report on Tuesday. Head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019