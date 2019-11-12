Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI)
Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Metals :- (in Rs per kg) (Inclusive of +GST)Copper cable scrap 411 Gun Metal Scrap 335Copper scrap heavy 407 Brass honey 282Copper armature 392 Copper Billets 439Copper sheet cuttings 390 Aluminium Ingots 137Copper utensils scrap 382 Zinc 199Brass sheet cuttings 314 Lead 153Brass utensils scrap 297 Tin 1240Aluminium utensils scrap 97 Nickel 1210 CC ROD 457----------Sugar :- Sugar quality S-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3222/3342 Sugar quality M-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3420/3582-------- MUMBAI:-BLACK PEPPER RD 335/391GINGER BLEACHED ----GINGER UNBLEACHED 271COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 10400COPPRA OFFICE KOZHIKODE 10200COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 15100COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12000COCHIN COCONUT OIL N/TCOCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1570 T.P---------------PTI MUMJMF JMF
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai