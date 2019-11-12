International Development News
Development News Edition

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Apeejay Tea

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:24 IST
NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Apeejay Tea

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside the insolvency proceedings initiated against Apeejay Surrendra group firm Apeejay Tea and directed to hand over the management back to its board of directors. A three-member NCLAT bench set aside an earlier order passed by the Kolkata bench of the NCLT and asked the interim resolution professional (IRP) to handover all the assets and records of the company to its board.

The appellate tribunal observed that a suit was pending with regard to the claim over which insolvency order was passed by NCLT and now parties have settled the matter. On October 18, 2019, the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted an insolvency plea of an operational creditor of Apeejay Tea claiming dues.

"In view of the fact that there was a pre-existence of dispute and parties have settled the matter before the constitution of the Committee of Creditors(CoC), we set aside the impugned order dated October 18, 2019," said an NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya. It further said:" In a result, the Corporate Debtor (company) is released from all the rigors of law and is allowed to function independently through its Board of Directors from immediate effect. The IRP will hand over the assets and records to the Board of Directors."

Apeejay Tea is among India's oldest and third largest tea producers. It had acquired Typhoo, the UK's third-largest and an over 100-year-old iconic British tea brand in 2005. The NCLAT order came over an appeal filed by Ashoke Ghosh, a director of the Apeejay Surrendra group challenging the NCLT order.

Earlier, during the hearing counsel appearing on behalf of the appellant had submitted before NCLAT that there is a pre-existing dispute and a civil suit is pending with regard to the same claims. Therefore, an application under Section 9 of the I&B Code was not maintainable. He had also submitted that the company was ready to settle the matter.

On this submission, NCLAT had issued notices to the operational creditor and later an affidavit enclosing the copy of the terms of settlement dated November 6, 2019, was filed before it. Moreover, the counsel appearing for the operational creditor also informed that they have settled the matter.

"From the 'Terms of Settlement' also, we find that there is a suit pending with regard to the same claim and parties have agreed to settle the matter," observed NCLAT. Moreover, counsel representing IRP informed that the CoC has not been constituted and his fees and cost have also been settled.

"The appeal is allowed with aforesaid observations and directions," said NCLAT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Moldova government loses no-confidence vote

Moldovas government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption.Sandu had formed an uneasy coalitio...

WB Guv moves with 'Z' category central forces security cover

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who has been accorded Z category protection by the union home ministry, Tuesday attended programs with his new security cover. According to Raj Bhawan sources, the Z category security cover by central p...

Clinton criticizes UK government for blocking Russian report

London, Nov 12 AP Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says shes dumbfounded the UK government has failed to release a report on Russian influence in British politics as the country prepares for national elections. Clinton told the ...

I'm dreaming up new dreams: Katy Perry on work-life balance

Ever since Katy Perry broke out in the music scene, her life has been a whirlwind and the pop star on Tuesday said she now wants to enjoy life after years of making a living. Perry, known for her chartbusters Roar, I Kissed a Girl, Hot N Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019