International Development News
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades Macrotech Dev CFR to Caa1; outlook to -ve

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:34 IST
Moody's downgrades Macrotech Dev CFR to Caa1; outlook to -ve

International ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday junked the corporate family rating (CFR) of realty firm Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers) from B3 to Caa1, with a negative outlook, citing its weak liquidity position amidst the fall in sales realisation. Moody's has also downgraded the senior unsecured rating of the US dollar-denominated bonds issued by Lodha Developers International to Caa1 from B2.

This is the second downgrade in three-months, as the agency had in August revised down its bond ratings from B2 to B3. Any rating below B- is below investment grade or junk which indicates a higher risk for investors and higher cost for issuers as they have to offer a higher coupon to investors.

"The outlook on all these ratings is negative," the agency said in a statement from Singapore, adding the downgrade reflects the continued uncertainty with respect to the refinancing of the company's upcoming debt maturities." MDL has a 250 million pounds construction loan with respect to Lincoln Square, one of its London projects, maturing in December 2019, USD 324 million in bonds maturing in March 2020--after the USD 1 million buybackand another 517 million pounds of construction loans maturing in March 2021. "MDL has made some progress in its refinancing efforts, its measures to date do not completely alleviate the significant refinancing risks," Moody's analyst Sweta Patodia said.

MDL now has in place an executed loan agreement for USD 155 million, secured against the unsold inventory at Lincoln Square, one of its London projects. "However, draw downs under this facility remain subject to receiving the practical completion certificate for all units at the property, which is expected by December 2019," the agency said.

As per management estimates, practical completion certificates have been received for about 75 per cent of the units in the development. MDL expects to secure another credit facility of around USD 195 million against the unsold inventory at Grosvenor Square, its second London project.

"These two facilities constitute its primary source to refinance the upcoming bonds. However, given that the facilities cannot be drawn down immediately, and remain subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, liquidity risk remains elevated," it said. In addition, the company plans to set up a rupee- denominated facility, which will be secured against the inventory at its Indian operations.

It is also in the process of monetizing one of its commercial assets in India. Moody's said, the company also has a USD 100 million credit line secured against the pledge of MDL shares available from a related party, which can be used to repay a portion of its upcoming maturities.

The CFR is also supported by the diversification of the company's project portfolio across India and London. In India, its projects are spread across a wide price spectrum and are in different stages of construction. "The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that there could be delays with respect to the company's ongoing initiatives to refinance its upcoming debt maturities," it said.

"Upward pressure would start building if MDL refinances its upcoming debt maturities within their respective due dates," it warned. The company is focused on residential developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with some projects in Pune.

PTI PSK AP AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cold wave continues in most parts of J-K

There was no let up in the cold spell in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as several areas in the union territory recorded temperatures below the seasons average, a MeT department spokesman said. Srinagar, which is reeling under intense cold af...

No final decision can be taken without formulation of

No final decision can be taken without formulation ofcommon minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv SenaAhmed Patel....

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Sena's proposal

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Senas proposalseeking support for govt formation Praful Patel....

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by decades of economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019