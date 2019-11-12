Tata Starbucks achieves 100% pay equity for women and men

Tata Starbucks on Tuesday said it has achieved 100 per cent pay equity for women and men, which demonstrates its commitment to gender equality globally. Currently, the company claimed that women make up 29 per cent of its workforce currently.

The company is targeting to achieve 40 per cent gender diversity by 2022, Tata Starbucks said in a statement here. "By investing in our partners and fostering diversity across our organisation, we are able to reflect the demographics of the communities we serve across India," Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said.

***************************** Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net up 8.25% at Rs 59.99 cr *Agrochemical formulations company Dhanuka Agritech on Tuesday reported 8.25 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ending September 30, at Rs 59.99 crore compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year. The company's profit stood at Rs 55.04 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, a release said here.

Turnover of the company grew by 5.18 per cent to Rs 406.84 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 385.75 crore in the same quarter of FY19. ********************** Lido Learning raises $3 mn in Series A funding *Mumbai-based Ed-tech startup Lido Learning on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3 million as part of a Series A funding round led by prominent investors like Ronnie Screwvala (Chairman Upgrad), Ananth Narayanan (CEO Medlife), Vikrampati Singhania (MD JK Tyres), Anupam Mittal (CEO Shaadi.com), Arihant Patni (MD Patni Wealth Advisors), amongst others.

Founded in April 2019 by second time ed-tech entrepreneur Sahil Sheth, Lido Learning is traditional tutorials through immersive live small-group online tuitions, a release said here. ************************* Royal Orchid Hotels Q1 net down at Rs 42 lakh *Royal Orchid Hotels on Tuesday posted a dip in net profit at Rs 42 lakh during the quarter ended September 30, following the adoption of IND-AS 116 that led to notional increase in depreciation and finance cost of Rs 1.39 crore leading to a reduction in profit after tax of Rs 38 lakh and has also impacted the debt-equity ratio.

The company's net stood at Rs 1.03 crore in the same period of last financial year, a release said here. The company's revenue from operations was flat at Rs 50.65 crore compared to Rs 50.56 crore..

