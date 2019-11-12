International Development News
Development News Edition

Austria: EIB provides EUR 20 million to Bitmovin to strengthen R&D

The company powers world-leading video streaming services offered directly to viewers over the internet, otherwise known as “over-the-top” (OTT) media services. Its clients include the BBC, fuboTV, Hulu Japan, RTL, and iFlix.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 18:44 IST
Austria: EIB provides EUR 20 million to Bitmovin to strengthen R&D
The project will allow Bitmovin to strengthen its research and development (R&D) and product development team in Austria and support investments in sales and marketing to scale up its distribution network. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing financing of up to EUR 20 million to Bitmovin, an innovative developer of video streaming technology. The company powers world-leading video streaming services offered directly to viewers over the internet, otherwise known as "over-the-top" (OTT) media services. Its clients include the BBC, fuboTV, Hulu Japan, RTL, and iFlix.

The project will allow Bitmovin to strengthen its research and development (R&D) and product development team in Austria and support investments in sales and marketing to scale up its distribution network. The EU bank's loan is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the heart of the Investment Plan for Europe – the Juncker Plan – under which the EIB and the European Commission are working together as strategic partners and the EIB's financing operations are boosting the competitiveness of the European economy.

EIB Vice-President Andrew McDowell, who is responsible for operations in Austria at the Bank, said: "Bitmovin has developed an intelligent approach to delivering an optimized video experience and solving bandwidth issues, utilizing a software-driven solution uncoupled from hardware. Young and innovative companies are key ingredients for ensuring sustainable growth and creating high-value jobs. They play an important part in driving long-term competitiveness. For the EIB, the EU bank, this is a top priority. Supporting investment that is geared towards innovation, skills and greater competitiveness is part of our mission to foster sustainable growth and jobs in Europe. I therefore very much welcome our new cooperation with Bitmovin."

European Commissioner Carlos Moedas, responsible for Research, Science, and Innovation said: "By providing financing to this growing tech company, the EIB and the Juncker Plan are supporting European innovation. Investing in research and development is crucial to any business and I am proud that the EU is helping our European tech entrepreneurs scale up and develop their products and services."

Bitmovin CEO Stefan Lederer said: "We feel very honored to receive this EIB funding. Since founding Bitmovin it was our vision to shape the future of video and provide the best streaming experiences for our customers and viewers. Our founding team started by contributing research and development to modern video standards, and now we're excited to accelerate that effort with this investment."

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

No final decision can be taken without formulation of

No final decision can be taken without formulation ofcommon minimum program between Congress, NCP and Shiv SenaAhmed Patel....

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Sena's proposal

Cong-NCP will evolve consensus on Senas proposalseeking support for govt formation Praful Patel....

Zimbabwe issues fresh banknotes to ease cash shortages

Cash-strapped Zimbabweans began using new banknotes and coins Tuesday, as the nations central bank seeks to ease chronic shortages. The Zimbabwean dollar is being gradually reintroduced, after being rendered worthless by decades of economic...

New York City beats Tokyo to become world's most innovative city

By Adela Suliman LONDON, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New York took first place in a list of the worlds most innovative cities on Tuesday, with the United States performing strongly for its embrace of smart technology and start-ups.J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019