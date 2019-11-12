International Development News
Adani Gas Q2 net doubles to Rs 120 cr

  Updated: 12-11-2019 19:33 IST
Adani Gas Ltd on Tuesday reported more than doubling of its second-quarter net profit on the lower tax rate. Consolidated net profit in July-September was at Rs 120.06 crore, or Rs 1.09 per share, compared with Rs 50.66 crore, or Rs 0.46 per share, profit after tax (PAT) in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operation soared 12 percent to Rs 502.82 crore. The "increase in PAT reflects the reduction in tax expenses on account of changes made vide Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance 2019 as applicable to the company," it said.

The government had in September lowered the base tax rate for corporates to 25 percent from 30 percent earlier. The volume of compressed natural gas (CNG) sold to automobiles increased 9 percent, while there was a 6 percent rise in sale of piped natural gas (PNG) to households.

Overall, sales volume grew 7 percent to 146 million standard cubic meters (mmscm) on the back of volume growth in both CNG and PNG distribution, the statement said. CNG volumes increased to 75 mmscm, while PNG sales grew to 71 mmscm.

Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group said, "Adani Gas Ltd has expanded its footprint in the sector across the country with setting up gas stations." The recent acquisitions in the city gas distribution licenses will successfully provide uninterrupted services across the geographical areas under AGL, he said, adding that French giant Total picking half of promoter equity in the company will help expand the network.

Adani Gas is developing and operating City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks to supply PNG to industrial, commercial and domestic (residential) customers and CNG to the transport sector. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company has already set up city gas distribution networks in Ahmedabad, Vadodara in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh.

It has already started commercial operations at Porbandar in Gujarat and Palwal in Haryana, which the company won in the recent CGD bid round. In addition, its joint venture company has already commenced its commercial operations in the cities of Prayagraj, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Panipat, Daman, Dharwad, Udhamsingh Nagar, and Bulandsahar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

