Cloudleaf Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Transforming Supply Chain Visibility and Redefining the Way Enterprises Work

Based on its recent analysis of the North American supply chain visibility platform market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cloudleaf with the 2019 North American New Product Innovation Award for delivering continuous real-time visibility into the location, condition, and flow of products and assets. Cloudleaf effectively matches its capabilities to industry needs through a unique combination of its proprietary Sensor Fabric™ (sensors and gateways), cloud-based Digital Visibility Platform (DVP), flexible data structure, predictive applications and control center. Its patented approach helps customers digitize their end-to-end supply chain and make faster and more insightful business decisions.

The Cloudleaf DVP delivers unprecedented real-time visibility, efficiency and responsiveness to different aspects of the supply chain including capital asset tracking, work-in-progress, materials, and logistics in pharmaceuticals, industrial manufacturing, food and beverage, and other high-value manufacturing. The Cloudleaf DVP delivers real-time, actionable intelligence and is proven in the field today. With the DVP, companies can improve product quality, reduce waste and significantly increase profitability. Cloudleaf customers have achieved improvements in supply chain visibility of as much as 10 times in the first year; return on investment of as much as 70 times and annualized value in the tens of millions of dollars. Frost & Sullivan sees this technology as a game-changer for the global supply chain industry because it creates actionable visibility, insights, and massive value across the end-to-end networked supply chain.

"Internet of Things (IoT) sensors of all types attached to assets provide continuous real-time coverage throughout the supply chain. As assets move, there will be hand-offs between gateways and mobile gateways with GPS that give seamless in-transit coverage," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Sankara Narayanan. "Cloudleaf's Sensor Fabric captures continuous time stamps, location data, condition (temp, humidity, shock, etc.) and context to enable comprehensive insights into product and asset flows."

Cloudleaf's cloud services and control center are designed to deliver a superior user and ownership experience, employing all the business rules a customer desires. Its platform enables users to create a digital twin, or model, of their entire end-to-end supply chain workflows and processes. In addition to defining rules and triggers, customers can configure alerts, notifications, and monitoring to keep track of shortages and dwell times to optimize their supply chain. The advanced, dynamic, and interactive dashboards, graphics, and detailed reports seamlessly enable data discovery and visualization.

"Receiving this Frost & Sullivan award validates our position in the marketplace as Supply Chain Operating Visibility platforms increasingly become the key to turning supply chains into data-powered, strategic assets," said Cloudleaf Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Veerina. "We offer predictive cloud applications using edge intelligence to help companies innovate faster, create new value, and improve collaboration, decision making, and financial outcomes."

Cloudleaf is transforming supply chains across diverse industries, especially in high-value manufacturing, such as the aerospace and high-tech sectors where the asset value is steep; it also focuses on the pharmaceuticals and food processing verticals where regulatory concerns are high. The company delivers unmatched customer value by helping companies reduce waste, increase productivity, ensure regulatory compliance, and unlock new revenue streams as a result of reliable, real-time data, and supply chain visibility.

"Furthermore, Cloudleaf offers user benefits such as quick and easy deployment, extended battery life, low infrastructure costs, easy connection to the cloud, configurable alerts, intuitive visualization, and advanced analytics with actionable insights," noted Sankara Narayanan. "Overall, companies find Cloudleaf appealing for ensuring product quality and safety; increasing productivity in manufacturing; monitoring real-time contextual and conditional conditions of raw materials, assets, and goods; and optimizing inventory levels in distribution."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (RoI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

View the full report on Frost & Sullivan's 2019 New Product Innovation Award and Cloudleaf's recognition here: www.cloudleaf.com/FS19award.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf's mission is to create significant value across the end-to-end supply chain network by dramatically increasing visibility of product flow and condition. Cloudleaf customers leverage that improved visibility to increase revenues, reduce material losses and enhance the reliability of operations. Cloudleaf customers achieve improvements in supply chain visibility of as much as 5x, first-year return-on-investment of as much as 70x, and annualized value in the tens of millions of dollars.

The Cloudleaf Supply Chain Digital Visibility Platform™ is a powerful combination of IoT, artificial intelligence/machine learning and advanced analytics that delivers comprehensive, real-time, end-to-end insights into supply chain operations -- from suppliers, through production and distribution -- to customers. Processing billions of events per second, Cloudleaf technology creates a digital twin of the supply chain and enhances operations and integrated business planning systems with real-time delivery of diagnostic and predictive insights. See https://www.cloudleaf.com/about for additional company information.

Contact:

Lisa Nash, Antenna Group for Cloudleaf

cloudleaf@antennagroup.com

646-883-4296

Karen Whipple, director of marketing and communications

kwhipple@cloudleaf.io