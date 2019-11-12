Info Edge posts net loss of Rs 111.8 cr in Sep qtr

Info Edge (India), which runs job portal naukri.com, on Tuesday reported a wider net loss of Rs 111.8 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The company's net loss stood at Rs 40.7 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations rose 17.6 per cent to Rs 329.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 280 crore in the September 2018 quarter, it added. Recruitment solutions and property portal 99acres contributed Rs 231.1 crore and Rs 57 crore, respectively to the revenue.

The company's billing at Rs 300.5 crore was up by 15.3 per cent over the corresponding quarter in FY2018-19, a statement said. "We continue to witness strong quarterly operational performance in terms of billing, revenue, total income and operating EBITDA growth, which are in high teens on year-on-year basis, supported by 99acres which grew over 20 per cent in terms of billing and revenue during the quarter on y-o-y basis," Info Edge (India) Chief Financial Officer Chintan Thakkar said.

He added that the company continues to leverage its strong cash surplus position to invest in technology and branding.

