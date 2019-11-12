International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-South African state airline says it could cut more than 900 jobs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:09 IST
UPDATE 1-South African state airline says it could cut more than 900 jobs

South Africa's struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) could cut more than 900 jobs as it restructures to stem severe financial losses, it said in a statement.

SAA said it had started consultations with its more than 5,000 staff and was talking to labour unions. At a media briefing later on Tuesday, SAA said the restructuring plan will be finalised by March next year and should save the firm 700 million rand ($47 million).

"If you look at the 944 employees (who could lose their jobs), it's estimated, depending on how the process pans out, it could save the company about 700 million rand," said Martin Kemp, chief executive of South African Airways unit Air Chefs. He did not clarify whether the amount would be a recurring or one-time saving.

The airline has not made an annual profit since 2011 and is grappling with a funding gap of 21.7 billion rand on top of an ageing fleet of airplanes. South African officials have been searching for an investor to take a stake in the airline, but their efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

The plan to sell to a private investor also faces opposition from the large trade unions that largely supported President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for the ruling party's presidency in 2017, which paved his path to the top job. "Our communication to labour and employees is to have this process finalised by the end of March next year," SAA's Kemp said.

Unions have already rejected Ramaphosa's plan to split and trim down state firm Eskom, which is also set start restructuring in 2020. The SAA plan is likely to face the same fate amid record levels of unemployment and economic growth barely topping 1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Catalan parliament presses case for independence, more protests planned

Catalonias parliament pressed its case for secession from Spain on Tuesday, two days after a national election, while French riot police fired tear gas at Catalan protesters to try to unblock a major border crossing.Defying a warning of leg...

Decision to recommend President's Rule in Maha appears to be taken in haste: ex-solicitor general

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyaris decision to recommend Presidents Rule appears to be taken in haste and it frustrates the wish and mandate of the states people, a former solicitor general said on Tuesday. Senior advocate Mohan Parasaran, ...

German intelligence agencies open new spy school in Berlin

Berlin, Nov 12 AP Germanys intelligence agencies are inaugurating a joint spy school in the heart of Berlin, a city that was dubbed the capital of spies during the Cold War and remains a hotspot of espionage. The heads of the foreign and do...

Death toll in Eastern Peripheral Expressway accident rises to 8

A woman who was injured in the accident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on November 10 died at a hospital on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight, police said. Shabnam 38 was referred to a hospital i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019