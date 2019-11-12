International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-FTSE rebounds on new hopes of U.S.-China trade resolution

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 23:21 IST
UPDATE 2-FTSE rebounds on new hopes of U.S.-China trade resolution
Image Credit: Flickr

Renewed hopes of a U.S.-China trade resolution and a more than 3% rise in shares of telecom giant Vodafone helped London stocks bounce back on Tuesday after falls that tracked a downbeat global mood a day earlier. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%, while the mid-cap index , which rallied on Monday after Brexit Party chief Nigel Farage said he would not fight Conservative-held seats in next month's British election, rose 0.1%.

However, gains for the more domestically-focused mid-cap index were limited as sterling, which had hit a six-month high earlier this week driven by political news, weakened during the day. Markets rallied last week on signs of a thaw in relations between Washington and Beijing, but those gains were reeled back on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on the progress of negotiations.

Despite nervousness surrounding the outlook for global growth, sentiment around the U.S.-China trade rhetoric softened with two of Wall Street's benchmark indexes scaling record highs before Trump's speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday. Vodafone touched its highest level in a year after it increased annual profit guidance, reflecting improving organic growth trends as difficult markets in Spain and Italy start to ease.

The world's biggest credit check firm Experian climbed 2.5% after it upgraded its organic revenue growth target on the back of strong results in its main North American market, while industrial software company AVEVA added 3.5% after upbeat earnings report. Support services company DCC, however, slid 6.2% after first-half profit dropped as volumes fell at its business that sells transport fuels and commercial fuels.

Reflecting market's enthusiasm around trade talks, investors moved away from safe haven gold, leading to a 5% drop in shares of precious metals miner Fresnillo. Industrial distributor Electrocomponents weighed heavily on the mid-cap index, slumping 11% after a 10.4-million-pound writedown in relation to British Steel's liquidation hit first-half earnings.

Discounter B&M European Value Retail fell 6%, after it said it was undertaking a review of its German unit to decide the future of the poorly performing business. Manufacturing and research company Oxford Instruments meanwhile jumped 10% after reporting a rise in revenue and profits for the half year period.

Among small-caps, Premier Foods leapt 9% after its first-half earnings got a boost from the relaunch of Mr Kipling cakes last year and strong sales of Nissin noodles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Trump campaign wanted updates on 2016 WikiLeaks releases on Clinton -ex-aide testifies

President Donald Trumps 2016 campaign was keen to keep abreast of the release of emails potentially damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, reaching all the way to Trump, the Republicans former deputy campaign chairman testified i...

UPDATE 1-Trump says U.S. has eye on Baghdadi's third in command

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States knows the location of the third in command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself last month during a U.S.-led raid.We have our eye on his third, Trump said ...

Bolivian unions threaten strike if peace and order not restored in 24 hours

Bolivias main federation of worker unions on Tuesday warned it would hold an indefinite strike and mobilize its members to the highland capital of La Paz if the countrys political and civic leaders do not restore constitutional order and pe...

Battle for Mediobanca: Italy's richest man takes on seasoned CEO

One comes from a wealthy family, attended Milans best schools and has spent all his career engineering mergers at Mediobanca, Italys most influential investment bank.The other was raised in an orphanage and was too poor to go to high school...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019