Harcourts comes out on top as NZ's most trusted real estate brand

Harcourts and Ray White were both established more than 100 years ago, while Mike Pero Real Estate has only been trading for nine.

Mike Pero Real Estate scored the highest in a second survey question, which asked who New Zealanders think is the most recognized real estate brand for national television marketing. Image Credit: Pixabay

New Zealand real estate company, Mike Pero, commissioned a survey asking New Zealanders what national real estate brand people trust the most. Some of the biggest names in the property were put to the test, with the results putting Mike Pero in second place.

The online survey* completed by research company Glasshouse Consulting asked 250 randomly selected people: What major national brand would you most trust to get you successfully into or out of your home?

Of the eleven national brands referenced, Harcourts came out on top as the most trusted, Mike Pero Real Estate was named the second, and Ray White placed third.

Of the 250 surveyed, 64 voted for Harcourts, 43 for Mike Pero and 34 for Ray White. The three real estate brands collectively earnt the trust of more than half the people surveyed.

Other companies mentioned in the survey were brands such as Bayleys, LJ Hooker and Remax.

Despite commissioning the survey himself, founder and CEO of Mike Pero Real Estate, Mike Pero, is delighted to take the second-place spot.

"I carried out the survey so I could see where we sit in New Zealanders' hearts and minds. Since we're a relatively new company, we know it will take years to earn their trust," Pero said. "The results were much better than we expected, and it gives us the motivation to continue to work hard."

Harcourts and Ray White were both established more than 100 years ago, while Mike Pero Real Estate has only been trading for nine.

"For Mike Pero Real Estate to be among long-standing international brands like Harcourts and Ray White, shows that our hard work and integrity are paying off."

Mike Pero Real Estate scored the highest in a second survey question, which asked who New Zealanders think is the most recognized real estate brand for national television marketing.

"I believe that trust is one of the most important factors in this industry," said Pero. "I contact every single customer by email and by letter to assure them of our integrity. They also have my personal contact details should they wish to speak to the Chief Executive, so I'm certainly not a faceless corporate – the buck stops with me."

