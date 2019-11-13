International Development News
Development News Edition

BHIM UPI goes international; QR code-based payments demonstrated at Singapore FinTech Festival

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:43 IST
BHIM UPI goes international; QR code-based payments demonstrated at Singapore FinTech Festival

A pilot demo of BHIM UPI QR-based payments in Singapore began on Wednesday through a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the ongoing Singapore FinTech Festival 2019, the payment system's first approach to the international market. The demo will continue during the festival, which started on November 11 and would end on November 15.

This QR code-based system would allow anyone with a BHIM app to scan the SGQR at NETS terminals for payments in Singapore. "This is the first time that BHIM app has gone international," said Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf, who launched the live demo.

The project is being jointly developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) of Singapore. It is targeted to go live by February 2020, said the High Commission. "This is another achievement for fintech (financial technology) cooperation between India and Singapore, after the launch of RuPay International card and SBI remittance app, last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Ashraf.

A memorandum of understanding between the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) was also signed on Wednesday to work towards access of TPCI dashboard to Business sans Borders (BSB) at the festival. BSB, a project conceived by MAS and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), is an initiative for connecting various platforms domestically as well as internationally, covering trade, financial services and other essential SME (small and medium enterprises) services.

This would allow SMEs, within and across borders, to match their demand and supply along with provision of ancillary services such as credit facilities, insurance, logistics, and legal and professional services, said the commissioner. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has 70 million traders in India as its members, is already connected to BSB through a platform provided by Mastercard GlobalLinker.

The Indian contingent at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2019 is one of the biggest, with 43 companies and start-ups participating from India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

GCPL s BBLUNT Re-energizes Growth With a Keen Eye on E-commerce and New Innovations in Their Hair Care and Styling Range

MUMBAI, Nov. 12, 2019 PRNewswire -- BBLUNT, a premium hair care and styling products range from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, is vying for significant growth with an aggressive e-commerce first strategy. Over time, th...

Cong workers pelt stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's car in Rajasthan

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary faced the ire of Congress workers who allegedly pelted stones at his car while he along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal were on their way to attend a religious fu...

TN: Construction work of new Pamban Rail Bridge in full swing

Construction work on the new 2.05 km Pamban Railway Bridge in Mandapam, which will connect Rameswaram to the mainland in Tamil Nadu, was in full swing on Wednesday. The construction work began on Saturday, following a Bhoomi Pooja.Speaking ...

Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release

Turkish police detained prominent journalist and author Ahmet Altan late on Tuesday, a week after he was released from prison in his retrial on coup-related charges, Istanbul police said. Before his release last Monday, the 69-year-old had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019