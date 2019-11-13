Britannia shares jump 6 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of Britannia Industries on Wednesday jumped 6 per cent after the company posted 32.90 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The scrip gained 5.86 per cent to Rs 3,299 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 5.75 per cent to Rs 3,299. The food company on Monday posted 32.90 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 402.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.03 crore for the July-September period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing. Net sales were up 5.88 per cent to Rs 3,022.91 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,854.81 crore of the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

