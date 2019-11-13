Godrej Locks to Commemorate 3rd Home Safety Day on 15th November

MUMBAI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Locks, a brand synonymous with trust, quality, and safety, will be commemorating 3rd Home Safety Day observed every year on 15 November. Home Safety Day aims to encourage people to be protected against threats like robberies, burglaries, and thefts. The company is all set to observe this day with newer initiatives to be announced.

Robberies, burglaries and thefts continue to be a grave concern for the masses as well as the authorities. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 2,44,119 cases of robbery, theft, burglary, dacoity, among others, took place in residential premises in 2017. While the number of cases in 2016, stood at 2,20,854. With a 10.53% increase in such cases, home safety is a concern which needs continual attention. Acknowledging the issue, Godrej Locks earmarked Home Safety Day in 2017 and since then introduced new ways in which people could be sensitised towards home safety.

Commenting on the Home Safety Day, Shyam Motwani, Executive VP & Head of Business, Godrej Locks, said, "Robberies, thefts and burglaries are increasing at over 10% every year across Indian homes. While home safety related incidences have risen, 64% Indians are not equipped to handle such threats. This data is alarmingly high and just proves that there is a need for more vigilance and reinforced measures to elevate safety of homes across India. As a responsible and trusted corporate brand, Godrej Locks is committed to bring a substantial change in the behaviour of people towards home safety. #HarGharSurakshit, launched by us last year, is an example of our long term commitment that will drive this change and make people safety conscious."

In 2018, on Home Safety Day, Godrej Locks unveiled #HarGharSurakshit, India's biggest public awareness campaign to make citizens home safety conscious. The company committed INR 100 crore investment for a three-year period towards this cause. As part of the campaign, Godrej Locks also released 'Har Ghar Surakshit 2018 Report: India's Security Paradox - Home Safety Vs Digital Safety', which focused on people's perception of home safety in comparison to digital safety.

Godrej Locks #HarGharSurakshit report states 64% Indians are not equipped to handle home safety threats. Surprisingly, 70% of all thefts in India are home thefts while only 30% are digital thefts. This emphasizes that home safety requires equal or more attention that is enjoyed by digital safety as 61% people don't want to upgrade to high tech safety for homes.

Throughout the year, Godrej Locks focussed on sensitizing citizens from all age groups beginning from senior citizens, children, women to youngsters. Suraksha Charcha Forum was created by Godrej Locks to sensitize 1000+ senior citizens across 8 cities in adopting home safety measures. For women and children, it leveraged days like Women's Day and Child Safety Week to engage stakeholders digitally.

In 2017, on Home Safety Day, Godrej Locks unveiled the initiative called #HowSafeAreYou, where it launched a series of interviews on digital mediums that captured three reformed robbers speaking on the modus operandi of a robber. These videos go beyond giving consumers insights into what deters a robber from attacking a home and breaks a few myths too. These videos were leveraged in the form of digital content across platforms and #HowSafeAreYou witnessed over 2.7 million plus impressions online and became a trending topic on Twitter with over 6.91 lakh plus reach.

