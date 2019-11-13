Innovative fisheries projects encouraged to apply for govt support

Groups involved with innovative fisheries research projects are encouraged to apply for government support in the latest funding round from the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures programme.

Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash says the SFF Futures funding is designed to be flexible enough to support small or large projects across a broad spectrum. "We are backing innovative ideas in the fisheries sector and the wider primary industries," Mr. Nash says.

"The SFF Futures programme can offer small grants of up to $100,000 or large partnership projects of more than $5 million. Any group in the community is able to apply.

"We want to hear from anyone with an innovative idea, such as researchers, training institutions, Māori agencies, community groups, industry bodies, businesses, and non-government organisations.

"SFF Futures was established in Budget 2018 with around $40 million a year across the whole primary sector. It has recently been broadened to include more fisheries projects, in particular, smaller-scale ideas.

"The sustainability and ongoing success of the sector is crucial. We are looking for new ideas that will make a difference for New Zealand and its fisheries, right along the supply chain from the ocean to the plate."

"Our most pressing issues in the primary sector include climate change, pest and disease management, water quality, and food production and safety. In fisheries, we are moving from volume to value.

"To ensure ongoing prosperity and protection of our fish stocks, fresh ideas are vital. We want New Zealand to be globally recognized as a world leader in sustainable and innovative fisheries management.

"We want to help extract more value from New Zealand's food and fiber industries, in a sustainable way which means our natural resources will be there for future generations.

"Aquaculture projects have been big winners in the past, such as paua farming, mussel spat hatcheries, and mussel bed restoration. We want to hear from anyone with a practical and innovative idea," Mr. Nash says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)