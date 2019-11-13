'Ease of Doing Business' to be theme of 39th IITF 2019 beginning on Thursday

'Ease of Doing Business' is the theme of 39th edition of India International Trade Fair 2019 which will be inaugurated by Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. This year's theme has been inspired by India's achievement of rising up to 63rd rank on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index from 142nd rank in 2014.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash will also be present during the inaugural function at Pragati Maidan. India International Trade Fair showcases the country's struggle for socio-economic empowerment and industrialisation along with its emergence as one of the most rapidly growing and dominant global economies. The event has been a unique platform for displaying entrepreneurial skills by large corporations, MSMEs, non-government agencies, artisans and self-help groups to promote their products and services to potential customers.

It is also a platform for various Central and state government departments and agencies for dissemination of information on progressive reforms, new schemes and initiatives. "The fair will serve as a convergence point for government agencies, private sector enterprises and non-government institutions which have aligned their activities with the country's development objectives," according to a statement issued by the India Trade Promotion Organisation which has been organising it for close to four decades.

The event will have participation from many countries including Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Britain, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey and Vietnam. The status of partner country this year has been accorded to Afghanistan while South Korea will be the focus country. Bihar and Jharkhand will be the focus states. (ANI)

