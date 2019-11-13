TVS Srichakra posts July-September quarter net at Rs 20.26 cr

TVS Srichakra Ltd on Wednesday reported a 31.4 percent decline on its standalone net profits at Rs 20.26 crore for the July-September quarter. The Tamil Nadu-based tyre manufacturer had recorded net profits at Rs 29.57 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year, TVS Srichakra Ltd said in a BSE filing.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2019, standalone net profits were at Rs 46.51 crore, as compared to Rs 63.53 crore recorded the same period last fiscal. The standalone total income for the quarter under review was at Rs 546.72 crore as against Rs 636.49 crore registered a year ago.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2019, standalone total income was at Rs 1,139.84 crore as against Rs 1,225.05 crore registered same period last year. The company's shares were trading at Rs 1,779 apiece, down by 1.24 percent over the previous close in BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)