International Development News
Development News Edition

China, India, Russia doing 'absolutely nothing' to clean up their smokestacks, plants: Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:01 IST
China, India, Russia doing 'absolutely nothing' to clean up their smokestacks, plants: Trump
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has said countries like China, India, and Russia are doing "absolutely nothing" to clean up their smokestacks and industrial plants and the garbage that they drop in sea floats into Los Angeles. Terming climate change as a "very complex issue", Trump said he considers himself to be, "in many ways, an environmentalist, believe it or not".

"So …I'm very much into climate. But I want the cleanest air on the planet and I want to have — I have to have clean air-water," Trump said in remarks at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday. Trump told the audience that the US withdrew from the "one-sided, horrible, horrible, economically unfair, 'close your businesses down within three years,' 'don't frack, don't drill, we don't want any energy' — the horrible Paris Climate Accord that killed American jobs and shielded foreign polluters."

He said the Paris Climate Agreement was a "disaster" for the US, adding that the deal would have resulted in "trillions and trillions of dollars" of destruction to America. "And it is so unfair. It doesn't kick in for China until 2030. Russia goes back into the 1990s, where the base year was the dirtiest year ever in the world. India, we are supposed to pay them money because they are a developing nation. I said, 'We're a developing nation, too'," Trump said amidst laughter from the audience.

Responding to a question about how he thinks about risk as it relates to trade policy and issues like climate change, Trump said, "when people ask the question…about climate — I always say: You know, I have a little problem. "We have a relatively small piece of land — the United States. And you compare that to some of the other countries like China, like India, like Russia, like many other countries that absolutely are doing absolutely nothing to clean up their smokestacks and clean up all of their plants and all of the garbage that they're dropping in sea and that floats into Los Angeles, along with other problems that Los Angeles has, by the way."

"But when you see this happening, it's — nobody wants to talk about it. They want to talk about our country. We have to do this. We have can't have planes any longer. We can't have cows any longer. We can't have anything. I said, "What about China?"," he said. He said he wants clean air and crystal-clean, clear water and the US today has the "cleanest air we've ever had in our country, meaning, over the last 40 years. I guess, 200 years ago was cleaner, but there was nothing around."

"But I want to clean air. I want clean water, environmentally," he said. The US last week formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate accord, a landmark global agreement that brought together 188 nations, including India, to combat global warming.

The Paris Agreement, in which Trump's predecessor Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi played instrumental roles, was adopted at the UN climate conference "COP 21" held in the French capital in 2015 with an aim to reduce the hazardous greenhouse gas emissions. Although Trump had announced his decision to withdraw from the historic agreement on June 1, 2017, the process began on November 4 with the formal notification and the US will be out of the pact on November 4, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Strict action will be taken against guilty: UP minister on Noida home guard fraud case

Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in home guards fraud case in Noida and added that the state government has zero tolerance on such matters. Last week I wa...

Lao PDR to tackle childhood undernutrition with support from World Bank

Lao PDR will implement a new cross-cutting and evidence-based approach to tackle the issue of childhood undernutrition with support from the World Bank. Representatives from the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Agriculture...

Global stocks sink after Trump threatens more China tariffs

Beijing, Nov 13 AP Global stocks sank Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened more tariff hikes on Chinese imports if talks aimed at ending a trade war fail to produce an interim agreement. Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, ...

ClearTax aims for Rs 100 cr biz from online GST course

Financial Technology firm ClearTax has rolled out an online GST course with plans to generate Rs 100 crore business by March 2020. The company has set a target of training 75,000 tax professionals, and more than 2 lakh businesses through ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019