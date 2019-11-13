International Development News
Development News Edition

Chemetall completes expansion of its production site in Langelsheim Germany

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurt
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:01 IST
Chemetall completes expansion of its production site in Langelsheim Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surface Treatment global business unit of BASF's Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand, has inaugurated a new laboratory and office building in Langelsheim, Germany. This completes the expansion of the production site in Lower Saxony which focuses on the development and production of aerospace technologies. To cover the increasing requirements of the market, the production of Naftoseal® aircraft sealants was also expanded.

"We are positioning Chemetall with the capacity expansion for the future. The investment is a major milestone for the long-term success of our company," said Christophe Cazabeau, Senior Vice President of Surface Treatment. "The demand for our aerospace technologies is high and continues to increase. The expansion will allow us to continuously and precisely meet the demands and specific requirements of the global aerospace industry."

Commitment to aerospace customers Langelsheim is one of the largest and most versatile Chemetall production facilities globally. The project is the brand's largest single investment in the former Hans-Heinrich-Hütte. "This reflects BASF's strategic and long-term commitment to our customers in the aerospace industry and supports our journey towards being a Surface Solutions provider," says Dirk Bremm, President of BASF's Coatings division.

Ulrich Eberhardt, Manager of Chemetall's Langelsheim site, adds: "This expansion renews our commitment to the employees and the Northern Harz region, which will be further strengthened."

The 180 on-site employees support the production of aircraft sealing compounds, anti-corrosive agents, cleaning products and other chemicals for surface treatment. The manufactured and supplied Naftoseal® aircraft sealants are internationally accredited through NADCAP (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program), the global aerospace industry cooperation program for controlling and reviewing compliance in terms of quality control.

About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the "Innovation Beyond Paint" program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2018, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.86 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination – Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028025/Chemetall_production_site_Langelsheim_Germany.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Israel kills 9 Gazans, say Palestinians, as Islamic Jihad launches rockets

Israeli airstrikes killed nine Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, medical officials said, raising the Palestinian death toll to 19 over a two-day escalation in violence since Israel launched strikes to kill an Islamic Jihad commander. From ...

Strict action will be taken against guilty: UP minister on Noida home guard fraud case

Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in home guards fraud case in Noida and added that the state government has zero tolerance on such matters. Last week I wa...

Lao PDR to tackle childhood undernutrition with support from World Bank

Lao PDR will implement a new cross-cutting and evidence-based approach to tackle the issue of childhood undernutrition with support from the World Bank. Representatives from the Ministries of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Agriculture...

Global stocks sink after Trump threatens more China tariffs

Beijing, Nov 13 AP Global stocks sank Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened more tariff hikes on Chinese imports if talks aimed at ending a trade war fail to produce an interim agreement. Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019