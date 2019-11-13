International Development News
Indian Top Artist in Ketterer Kunst Auction in Germany

Bikash Bhattacharjee

MUNICH, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India celebrates him as one of the most important artists of the 20th century. For the first time two works by Bikash Bhattacharjee will now be sold in Germany. They will be called up at Ketterer Kunst, Gemany's number one auction house, on December 6 and 7.

The oil painting from 1974 "She and the Morning", shown at the Third Triennial India as early as in 1975, is an impressive example of the technical mastery and pictorial complexity in Bikash Bhattacharjee's œuvre.

With the painting "Doll in the Lane" from 1971 Ketterer Kunst offers a remarkably characteristic work from the artist's significant "Doll Series". Both works will enter the bidding race with an estimate of € 40,000-60,000. Please find detailed information online on https://www.kettererkunst.com/details-e.php?obnr=119002820&anummer=496&detail=1 and https://www.kettererkunst.com/details-e.php?obnr=119002821&anummer=495&detail=1.

The two masterpieces from the award winning Bikash Bhattacharjee are in good company, as the anniversary auction on occasion of the 65th birthday of the world-wide renowned auction house also comprises objects by internationally celebrated artists such as Tony Cragg, Otto Dix, Jean Dubuffet, Katharina Grosse, Erich Heckel, Barbara Hepworth, Alexej von Jawlensky, Alex Katz, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Yves Klein, Hermann Max Pechstein, Pablo Picasso, Gerhard Richter, William Turnbull, Günther Uecker and Andy Warhol. This array makes for quite some suspense as to whether the magical million-euro-line will be crossed again.

Auction in Munich , Germany

December 6 Limited Editions * Evening Sale

December 7 Modern Art * Post War / Contemporary Art

The family company Ketterer Kunst (www.kettererkunst.com and www.ketterer-internet-auctions.com) with headquarters in Munich and branches in Hamburg, Duesseldorf, Berlin and the USA, was founded in 1954. It is one of the leading European houses for auctions of Fine Art from the 19th to the 21st Century and Rare Books. The latest art market review for Fine Art 2018, compiled by artprice.com, ranks Ketterer Kunst on place 11 in the global TOP 100. The auctioneer's clientele predominantly consists of international collectors, art dealers, curators and museums.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028504/Bhattacharjee.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028505/Ketterer_Logo.jpg

Client inquiries:

Ketterer Kunst Joseph-Wild-Str. 18

81829 Munich, Germany phone: +49-(0)89-552440

fax: +49-(0)89-55244-177 e-mail: infomuenchen@kettererkunst.de

www.kettererkunst.com

Please also follow us on Instagram @kettererkunst.de PWR

PWR

