HDFC Bank to have 200 branches in NE, hire 2,000 people

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it will increase its headcount by 50 per cent to 6,000 employees in the north-east (NE) region in the next 2-3 years to cater its network expansion plans. Out of this, the lender will hire around 1,500 people in the next one year in Assam as the bank plans to increase the number of its branches from 72 to 100 in the state, HDFC Bank Executive Vice President Sandeep Kumar said.

"North-east is very important for our business. We currently have 136 branches spread across the region. Our plan is to take this number to 200 in the next 2-3 years," Kumar said at a press conference here. To meet the growing demand and cater to its expansion plans, the bank will hire more people in coming years, he said.

"At present, we have 4,000 staffers in the north-east on company rolls. In the next 2-3 years, our employee strength in the region will be around 6,000 people," Kumar said. Talking about Assam, the senior official said that the lender currently has 72 branches in the state and plans to increase it to 100 by the end of next year.

"During this one year time, we will hire about 1,500 people in Assam to take our headcount to 4,000 employees in the state," he said. On the occasion of celebrating 15 years of its operation in Assam, Kumar said the business of HDFC Bank is growing at 24 per cent in the state compared to 14 per cent growth being witnessed by the banking sector.

"Our credit-deposit ratio is at 103 per cent. Our total business exposure in the state is at Rs 10,209.34 crore and the bank has reached to about 18 lakh people, of which 15.5 lakh have been touched through various CSR activities, across Assam," he said. Kumar said that 56 per cent of its branches in Assam are in semi-urban and rural areas..

