Techmagnate wins award for excellence in Digital Marketing for BFSI Industry

At the recently concluded 3rd Edition of Digital Enterprise Summit 2019 in Mumbai, Techmagnate, leading digital agency, won the award for Digital Excellence in Insurance/Financial Services.

Techmagnate. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): At the recently concluded 3rd Edition of Digital Enterprise Summit 2019 in Mumbai, Techmagnate, leading digital agency, won the award for Digital Excellence in Insurance/Financial Services. The award was received by Shubhendu Mukherjee, Vice President who was also a speaker at the event.

"With years of experience in providing digital marketing solutions to leading players in the Banking and Finance industry (BFSI), Techmagnate has gained in-depth knowledge. We have been delivering exceptional ROI to these clients and it is an absolute honour to be awarded for our excellence," said Sarvesh Bagla, CEO, Techmagnate. The awards were judged by an esteemed panel from leading companies like HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Siemens, Jagran New Media and many more. 34 awards across categories were given out to the best-of-the-best during the Summit. After careful deliberation, the prestigious awards were given out to brands and agencies that outperformed and excelled in their digital marketing campaigns.

Techmagnate has been a consistent out performer for its BFSI clients - delivering exceptional results for leading companies such as Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Finance, Mahindra Insurance Brokers, Fullerton India, Capital Float and many more. As a result, the Digital Marketing Agency has now added many new BFSI clients to its portfolio and is hoping to work with more companies that are serious about improving their digital performance. In the past, Techmagnate was awarded 'Best Content in Digital Campaign in 2018' for a Quora based content marketing campaign for a BFSI client and awarded the 'Best Search Marketing Campaign in 2017' for SEO services rendered to a leading NBFC.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

