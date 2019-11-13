Intercontinental Exchange sets up facility in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI): Intercontinental Exchange, a US-based operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of listings services, on Wednesday announced the launch of its facility here. The state-of-the-art facility will initially focus on providing ICE Data Services' reference data, the company said in a press release.

ICE Data Services is a part of Intercontinental Exchange and offers award-winning pricing and analytics, indices and exchange data via secure, flexible connections. These services help customers address their investing, trading, compliance and risk management requirements across a broad range of asset classes, it said.

"India is an important part of ICE's global growth strategy and a vital resource as we partner with and serve customers around the world," Benjamin Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange said. "With its deep pool of talent and diverse culture, our investment in India will help grow ICE Data Services and other elements of our business which form the core of our comprehensive trading and risk management offerings for our customers," he added.

The facility, the Indian headquarters, spans 85,000 square feet and the facility can accommodate up to 750 employees, most of whom will be engineers and finance professionals engaged in data science. Initially, ICE Data Services India will initiate its operations with more than 500 staff, with flexibility to add several hundred additional employees in the future, the release said..

