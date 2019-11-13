Sales Performance International Announces New Major Account Planning for Salesforce

Sales Performance International (SPI), a global leader in sales performance improvement announced today a significant update to its Major Account Planning program. The new program for maximizing strategic account revenues features updated methodology components that are directly integrated with software technology.

According to Sonia Duncan, SPI's Director of Programs and Certification, "The new release of Major Account Planning integrates SPI's world class account planning methodology with Salesforce.com's leading cloud-based technology platform. Our customers will be guided through how to create compelling account plans in a workshop setting. This experience will enable them to apply the methodology to other accounts after the workshop."

Major Account Planning integrates seamlessly with Salesforce.com, and teaches account executives:

How to plan for maximizing value in an account

Effective tactics for penetrating an account

A technique for identifying new business opportunities in the account

How to navigate the politics of decision-making

Ways to develop higher levels of relationship with account stakeholders

How to protect an account from competitive intrusion

A technique to prioritize where selling effort should be focused

How to create a plan to deliver revenue and relationship objectives

Each account executive will apply skills and techniques to build a plan designed to drive deeper levels of account penetration leading to new sources of revenue for one of their key accounts.

SPI's Major Account Planning program is available immediately - for more information visit:

www.spisales.com or contact us at info@spisales.com.

About Sales Performance International

Sales Performance International (SPI) is a world leader in sales performance improvement and collaborates with leading global companies to drive measurable and sustainable revenue growth and operational performance improvements. SPI's unique integration of world-class curriculum, performance technology, and expert services creates a continuous improvement system for enterprise sales organizations. Multi-year, independent research demonstrates that SPI's methods help our customers achieve measurable revenue growth and accelerate their time-to results.

With extensive sales performance expertise, deep industry knowledge, and global resources, SPI has assisted more than 1,500,000 sales and management professionals in more than 50 countries and 14 languages achieve higher levels of performance. SPI has offices in Charlotte, NC, Brussels, London, and Shanghai, China; our clients include: Baxter, Becton Dickinson, Emerson Process Management, IBM, Kyocera, MasterCard, Maersk, Orange, Philips Healthtech and ThyssenKrupp Elevators. For more information, please visit www.spisales.com.