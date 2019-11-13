International Development News
Development News Edition

Asian airlines cancel annual gathering as Hong Kong violence escalates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 19:15 IST
Asian airlines cancel annual gathering as Hong Kong violence escalates
Image Credit: Pexels

A group of Asian airlines canceled an annual gathering of their executives next week due to the "unpredictability" of the situation in Hong Kong, they said late on Wednesday. Hong Kong anti-government protesters on Wednesday paralyzed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third consecutive day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, which had planned to host the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Assembly of Presidents, on Wednesday lowered its profit guidance for the second time in less than a month, citing the "challenging and uncertain" outlook in its home city. "This was a very difficult decision, given our commitment to organize this important industry event, but reflects the unpredictability of the situation in Hong Kong," AAPA and Cathay said of the cancellation in a joint statement to delegates.

"At the same time, the well-being of our delegates and guests has always been of paramount importance." Senior executives from major Asian airlines such as Japan Airlines, ANA Holdings Inc, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, Vietnam Airlines JSC and manufacturers Airbus SE and Boeing Co had been expected to attend the event.

The cancellation came just over a week after major back to back conferences on air finance, a key growth area for Hong Kong. The Airfinance Journal and Airline Economics events went ahead smoothly, albeit with a marked drop in attendance compared to previous years. Several aircraft finance executives at those events said there were concerns about the impact of Hong Kong protests, but some Western companies including U.S. lessor Air Lease Corp AL.N reaffirmed their presence in the city which is seen as a gateway to the fast-developing mainland Chinese market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon bank staff strike to continue on Thursday - union head

Lebanons union of bank employees said its members would continue to strike on Thursday, extending industrial action that has shut banks across the country this week.George al-Hajj, president of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees...

Pakistan appoint Imam as women's cricket team coach, retain Maroof as captain

Pakistan on Wednesday appointed Iqbal Imam as the head coach of the senior national womens cricket team until next years ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, while retaining all-rounder Bismah Maroof as the captain of the side. The ICC Womens T2...

JNU partially roll-back fee hike for BPL students without scholarship; Students dub it as 'eyewash', continue to strike

Facing intense agitation for over two weeks, JNU on Wednesday rolled back the hostel fee hike partially for BPL students not availing any scholarship, a move which failed to satisfy agitating students who dubbed it as an eyewash, and decide...

Cyclone Bulbul: search on for five missing fishermen

Hectic search by the Indian Coast Guard and the NDRF continued, but none of the five fishermen missing since two trawlers carrying them capsized under the impact of Cyclone Bulbul three days ago was found, a senior Coast Guard officer said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019