Punjab govt signs MoU with e-retailer Pumpkart

The Punjab government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an e-commerce company Pumpkart here. State-owned Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) Managing Director Sibin C inked pact on behalf of the state government with Pumpkart's CEO K S Bhatia, a company release said.

Under the MoU, the micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can sell and promote their products through Pumpkart's e-commerce platform. "Punjab has more than two lakh MSMEs and Pumpkart's e-commerce platform will give them a direct access to the domestic market without adding in any costs," said Bhatia.

PSIEC MD Sibin C said, "MSME sector is the strength of our state. After this tie up with Pumpkart, now we are looking for other e-commerce platforms also. I think a lot of awareness is required in this regard. That is why the government has been organizing various awareness camps to underline the need for e -commerce amongst the MSME sector of Punjab." A B2B company, Pumpkart sells appliances, electrical and industry supply products to the retailers directly.

