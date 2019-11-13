International Development News
Muthoot Finance Q2 net jumps 76 pc to Rs 908 cr

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:20 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:20 IST
Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 76.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 908.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 of this fiscal. The company's net profit stood at Rs 515.06 crore in July-September period last year.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 2,406.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,820.88 crore in same period of 2018-19, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing. Commenting on the results, the company's chairman M G George Muthoot said, "The consolidated loan assets of the group grew by 13 per cent at Rs 40,390 crore during first half of 2019-20 as against last year of Rs 35,835 crore."

The consolidated profit increased 42 per cent to Rs 1,472 crore during the first half of this fiscal from Rs 1,033 crore in the year-ago period, he said. Shares of Muthoot Finance on Wednesday closed 2.84 per cent lower at Rs 649.65 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

