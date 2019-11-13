International Development News
National Aviation Services launches Pearl Lounge at Hamid Karzai Airport

The 144 square meter departure lounge is the first of its kind in Afghanistan, catering to local and international travelers looking to unwind before a flight.

Located in the departures hall, after immigration, the Pearl Lounge provides passengers with a comfortable space to relax, read a newspaper, watch TV, surf the internet or just catch up on last-minute work with the high-speed Wi-fi connection. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

National Aviation Services (NAS) (NAS.aero), the fastest-growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets, launched its new, exclusive Pearl Lounge at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The 144 square meter departure lounge is the first of its kind in Afghanistan, catering to local and international travelers looking to unwind before a flight.

Located in the departures hall, after immigration, the Pearl Lounge provides passengers with a comfortable space to relax, read a newspaper, watch TV, surf the internet or just catch up on last-minute work with the high-speed Wi-fi connection. A hot and cold food selection, as well as beverages, complement the leisure offering at the lounge. Barista style hot drinks served as you relax will add to the relaxing ambiance. A flight information screen and vigilant staff ensure that passengers are not delayed for their flights.

Mazen Qursha, General Manager, NAS Afghanistan said, "We are pleased to be the exclusive lounge operator in Afghanistan. By bringing our experience and expertise in lounge management to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, we aim to deliver world-class facilities and services for travelers at the airport. We hope this contributes to the overall development of the aviation industry in the country."

NAS began operations in Afghanistan in 2014 offering ground handling services in Kabul, Kandahar and Herat.

The company has a presence in 17 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa; operating 40 airport lounges and providing ground handling services to seven of the world's top ten airlines.

(With Inputs from APO)

