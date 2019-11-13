International Development News
Marico signs MoU with Rajasthan govt to launch teachers training program

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 13-11-2019 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:48 IST
FMCG major Marico Ltd on Wednesday announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajsthan government to launch a teachers training program under its flagship initiative - Nihar Shanti Paathshala Funwala. The initiative will equip government school teachers with effective and innovative teaching pedagogy, thereby enabling them to teach English and other subjects in English language to children from their respective communities.

Through this program, the brand endeavours to enable teachers impart English language training in a unique manner in order to make the children self-sufficient in forming words and sentences in English. With an aim to impact 10,000+ children, the program will cover more than 100 government school teachers, training them in a unique English language teaching pedagogy and equipping them with required material. Furthermore, it will provide free-of-cost study material to the children under this initiative.

Fujifilm introduces its global brand campaign 'NEVER STOP' in India Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Wednesday announced launch of its latest brand campaign 'Never Stop' in India.

The new film titled 'Never Stop' highlights Fujifilm's long-standing relationship with Indian consumers and the brand's constant focus towards revealing new technologies while cementing its position as a market disruptor. The company, through the campaign, aims to unveil the elevated brand identity and highlight the essence of reinvention through the lives of a regular Indian family.

