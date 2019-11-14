International Development News
Development News Edition

Visa Everywhere Initiative Launched in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:22 IST
Visa Everywhere Initiative Launched in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

• A global innovation program that tasks fintechs to solve the payment and commerce challenges of tomorrow

• ‘Visa Everywhere Initiative – Inspiring Indian Fintech’ will enhance Fintech propositions and provide solutions for Visa’s vast network of partners

Visa (NYSE: V), the global leader in payments technology, announced the launch of the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) in India today. VEI is a leading global innovation program for identifying and collaborating with fintechs to produce cutting-edge solutions to digital payment challenges, in addition to enhancing their product propositions and providing visionary payment solutions for Visa’s vast network of partners.

The fintechs, both startups and later-stage, enrolling for the program will work on themes that address the roadblocks to higher adoption of digital payments in India. These range from growing digital payment awareness and usage beyond metros to increasing access to credit or scaling commercial payments.

TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager for India & South Asia, Visa said, “India has the second highest global fintech adoption rate in the world. Fintechs are putting new payment experiences into the hands of consumers and businesses every day. Through the Visa Everywhere Initiative, we seek to empower promising Indian fintechs that aim to make a difference to the way India pays.

Payment innovation in India is accelerating at breakneck speed and we believe that providing a platform to, and collaborating with, fintechs through the VEI will help bring solutions to the market that enhance the consumer and merchant payment experiences of tomorrow.”

Visa will be accepting applications for the Visa Everywhere Initiative from eligible startups starting November 13, 2019 until December 25, 2019. Besides engaging with fintechs through roadshows in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Sambalpur and Hyderabad from December 2 to December 11, 2019, the program gives fintechs a chance to be mentored by experts from Visa. Shortlisted fintechs will have the opportunity to showcase their proposed solutions to an expert panel in March, based on which the winners will be announced.

Arvind Ronta, Head of Products for India & South Asia, Visa said, “We are excited to kickstart the VEI 2019 program in India. The initiative not only leads to higher visibility for the Fintechs, but also offers them access to Visa’s assets and mentorship to drive payments and commerce in India.”

Since its inception in the US in 2015, VEI has expanded into a global platform with more than 6000+ participating startups, that have collectively raised over $2.5+ billion in funding, with more than 215 finalists and nearly 100 winners. The program has been rolled out in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, touching over 100 countries.

For more information, visit Visa Everywhere Initiative

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews

To view the image click the link below:

The Visa Everywhere Initiative 2019 - roadmap for India

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ritu Phogat to make mixed martial arts debut on Nov 16

Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat is set to make her professional mixed martial arts debut, taking on Koreas Nam Hee Kim in an atomweight contest at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China on November 16. I want to become a mixed martial arts World ...

Chinese students flee Hong Kong as campuses burn

Having fled Hong Kong universities they had thought were a ticket to success, Chinese students from the mainland sit in hostels and noodle shops in the neighbouring city of Shenzhen wondering how theyll complete their studies.With campuses ...

Israel says holding fire in Gaza as long as militants do

Israel will follow suit if Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip stop cross-border attacks, an Israeli official said on Thursday, denying that Israel had changed open-fire policy as demanded by the Islamic Jihad militant group for a truce....

New Delhi: SC closes contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the court, his chowkidar chor hai slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019