Space and Satellite System Sciences Can Contribute Immensely to Sustainability Studies - a Talk by K Kasturirangan

With so much talks happening on the state of our environment, sustainable development has become the top of the global agenda, especially after the Paris Agreement. The contemporariness and crucial nature of sustainability studies encompass energy and environment, natural resources, water studies, biotechnology as well as climate science. On one side, it adopts multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches and on the other side it addresses the associated elements of social sciences, economics, policy, legal framework and management. A comprehensive understanding of these issues helps to charter the right direction in developing strategies for addressing these, leading to the improvement in the quality of life of an individual citizen and the creation of a balanced society.

In wake of the above and it being the need of the hour, TERI School of Advanced Studies is committed to pursue the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG2030) that need concerted efforts and active involvement from all stakeholder groups. TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) is the pioneer institution that has engaged itself in this cause from its inception. As part of its continuous striving for excellence in education and research, TERI SAS is organizing a lecture by the renowned Scientist, Padmabibhusan Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organization and Professor Emeritus, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru on ‘Contribution of Space and Satellite Systems to Sustainability Studies’.

Sustainability Studies can have substantial inputs, that today space-based earth observation satellite systems can generate. In the last 50 years, the Indian space program under Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has established a constellation of earth observation and communication satellite systems. These satellites can provide timely, precise and accurate information on earth resources, both renewable and non-renewable, besides data of relevance to weather and climatological systems. He will be further elaborating on ISRO’s efforts and contribution in this field. The talk is scheduled for 14th November 2019 in TERI campus, 10, Vasant Kunj Institutional area from 5.00 pm onward.

