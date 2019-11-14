International Development News
Development News Edition

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippines’ efforts to help local govt

The program is in line with the government’s plan to expand the role of LGUs as catalysts of local economic development, as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2017–2022.

  • ADB
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:55 IST
ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippines’ efforts to help local govt
The Philippines is a relatively decentralized nation, especially when compared with its neighbors in Southeast Asia. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $300 million policy-based loan to support the Philippines' efforts to help local government units (LGUs) across the country deliver high-quality and accountable services, boost economic development, and reduce poverty.

The Local Governance Reform Program (LGRP) subprogram 1 is empowering and equipping LGUs to meet the needs of citizens and ensure they deliver services aligned with local preferences, improve their capacity to raise their own revenue, and lower the cost of doing business for the private sector.

The program is in line with the government's plan to expand the role of LGUs as catalysts of local economic development, as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2017–2022.

"ADB supports the Philippine government's goal of creating a high-trust society, where citizens have confidence in the capacity of local government institutions to deliver services to communities and provide a simpler business environment for private enterprises. A healthy business environment will lead to more jobs and strengthen the local economy," said the Director for Public Management, Financial Sector, and Trade at ADB's Southeast Asia Regional Department Mr. Jose Antonio Tan III.

The Philippines is a relatively decentralized nation, especially when compared with its neighbors in Southeast Asia. ADB has partnered with the government since 2006 on a program of major reforms to ensure decentralization results in inclusive growth, quality service delivery, and better economic opportunities for a rapidly growing population.

As part of more recent efforts to empower LGUs, the government has embarked on reforms to strengthen the legal framework for local service delivery to clarify roles and responsibilities, distribute shared taxes more fairly, and improve the ability of local governments to partner and coordinate on delivering key services.

"The ADB program under LGRP is helping the government provide LGUs with the tools and skills necessary to deliver high-quality public services in an accountable and cost-effective manner," said ADB Public Management Specialist for Southeast Asia Mr. Robert Boothe.

In 2017, the government institutionalized a three-tier competency scheme and certification program under the Standardized Examination and Assessment For Local Treasury program to ensure local treasury officers are equipped with the necessary skills and competencies to manage local resources.

The government also developed and implemented an online LGU client rating system for business permit application and releasing to enhance citizen feedback on LGU performance and service delivery. Such measures are helping to raise the country's overall attractiveness for private sector investment.

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Death toll in Australia bushfires rises to four

The death toll from devastating bushfires in eastern Australia has risen to four after a mans body was discovered in a scorched area of bushland, police said Thursday. Three others have perished in bushfires in New South Wales, the state wo...

Boeing drops automation system used to build 777 jets

Boeing Co has abandoned a key automation system used to make fuselage sections for its 777 jetliners amid reports of reliability issues, and will instead partially switch back to mechanics, the planemaker said on Thursday. The company began...

UPDATE 2-China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal

China and the United States are holding in-depth discussions on a first phase trade agreement, and canceling tariffs is an important condition for reaching a deal, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. The degree of tariff cancell...

Omaxe Q2 profit falls 61 pc to Rs 4.25 crore

Realty firm Omaxe has reported a 61 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4.25 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on lower-income. Its net profit stood at Rs 10.85 crore in the year-ago period, the company said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019