Omaxe Q2 profit falls 61 pc to Rs 4.25 crore

Realty firm Omaxe has reported a 61 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4.25 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year on lower-income. Its net profit stood at Rs 10.85 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also declined to Rs 256.01 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2019-20 financial year from Rs 460.42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Omaxe is developing projects mainly in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

