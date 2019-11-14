Dia Mirza Felicitates Winners at Blindwink - India Icon Awards - 2019

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

India Icon Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink. The most sought after awards were organized on 10th November, 2019(Sunday) in Taj Hotel at Bangalore by Blindwink.

The list of awardees are:

Education Winners are:

FloMont World School - Best Montessori School for Elementary Education in Bangalore, SH System Raichur Karnataka - Most Promising Computers & IT Training Institute in Karnataka, Escholastic Educational Institutions & Overseas Consultants Pvt. Ltd. - Best Overseas Education Consultants In Hyderabad, Kavita Computers & IT Services, Kalaburagi - Best Computers & IT Training Institute in Karnataka, Mr. Milind G. Bhatkande - Outstanding Contribution In Education cum Sports In Belgaum, Dr. Pankaj Tiwari - Chairman BSS Group - Best Innovative School/College in Uttar Pradesh, Ekennis Software Service Private Limited - Best IT Vocational Training Institute In Karnataka, Embrooh International Preschool Day Care Activity Center - Best Preschool & Daycare Activity Center in Chhattisgarh, Dr. Razi Ahmed - Best Budding Author in India, Dr. Anamika Chawhan - Most Impactful Woman Entrepreneur & Life Coach, Pankaj P. Mutha - India's Best Trainer of the Year, Haebix Schools - Best School Chain of the Year, Fast Tech Computer Education - Best Computer Education and Franchisee Brand In Central India, Akhilesh Singh N. Dhandoriya - Best Robotics Trainer & Counsellor in Maharashtra, Anshul S. Bafna - India's Most Impactful Business Spiritual Coach, Dr. Dilip Kumar - Outstanding Educationist For Contribution In Technical Training of Youth In Karnataka, Raj Vanyr - India's Most Inspiring Career Coach, Swati Mahajan & Ved Mahajan (Knowracle Pub & Distribution) - Most Impactful Woman Writer & Entrepreneur In Publications In J&K, Wonder Kids - Best Emerging Preschool Chain In Hyderabad, Nisreen Mustafa Lokhandwala - Best IELTS Trainer In Surat, Aspire Library - Best Library in India .

Healthcare Sector Winners are -

Dr. Jagannath Seetharaman, Jayskay - Most Visionary Entrepreneur In Health Care Services In Tamilnadu, Dr. Nagesh Basavaraj - Outstanding Contribution In Cardiothoracic Patient Surgery & Healthcare, Dr. Daga Sachin V / Medicover hospital - Outstanding Excellence & Contribution In Surgical Treatment & Organ Transplant, Hair & Skin Factory - Most Trusted Hair Transplant Clinic In India, Siaram Clinical Research Pvt. Ltd. - Best Advanced Clinical Research Service Organisation in North India, Dr. Piyush B Borkhatariya - Best Dermatologist & Trichologist Doctor In Gujarat, Dr. Punit Middha - Distinguished Services in Homoeopathy.

Real Estate Achievers / Architects / Decor & Designing Winners are -

Durgesh Kumar Tripathi - Most Talented Interior Designer In Bangalore, Rounak Popatlal Shah - Youngest Real Estate Entrepreneur In Western Maharashtra and Goa, GOHO-Goyal Housing - Best Affordable Luxury Housing Of Madhya Pradesh, Continental Towers and Billets Pvt. Ltd. - Best Property Developer Concept, Houzlook - Best Home Interior Designers In Bangalore, Surendra Shetty - Outstanding Excellence In Real Estate & Hospitality Sector, Waldenwoods Eco Village - India's Best Eco Village, Rural Development & Environment Protection,Macrealities - Best Interior Designers In Chennai.

Art/Fashion / Beauty / Fitness/Photography Industry Winners are -

Sonali Jain - Most Promising Makeup Artist In Bangalore, Manthanonline Infosolution Pvt. Ltd. - Most Trending Lifestyle Online Shopping Mart, Debi Roy Paul - Best Bridal & Theatrical Makeover Artist & Trainer In West Bengal,Lavanya Beauty And Makeup Salon - Best Beauty Salon In Lakhimpur Kheri UP, Maroon International Salon & Makeup Studio - Best Salon in West Bengal, LYS Fitness - Best Holistic Fitness Centre in Jamshedpur, Samatva Day Spa - Best Luxury Spa In Chennai, Lavanya Das - India's Upcoming Teen Supermodel, Design Ideas - Best Traditional Assamese Ethnic Wear Couture, Anitha Chandrashekar - Innovative Excellence In Bridal Makeovers In Bangalore, Jenny Laffery - Youngest Entrepreneur for Spa Service & Aromatic Healing Candle Manufacturing,Rachana Kar - Most Distinguished Classical Dancer In Kolkata, Mrs. Rama S - Best Celebrity Makeup Artist In Tamilnadu, Shefali's Fitness and Dance Academy - Most Impactful Fitness Instructor, Anchor and Choreographer In Maharashtra, Royal Sara Wellness - Best Wellness Spa & Salon In Tamil Nadu, Bhavna Kapoor Beauty Academy - Best Makeup Artist in Uttarakhand, Mrs. Vidhi Gor from Northern Crown - Best Quality Makeup Products Supplier In Mumbai, Manasee Studio 101 - Best Makeover Studio In Pune, Gouri's Makeover & Style Studio - Best Makeover Studio in North India, Mannu Barman - Best Makeup Artist in Rajasthan, The Mystique Design - Best Celebrity Fashion Designer In Bangalore, Raksharam - Best Creative Professional Makeup Artist In Bangalore, Kisha - Best Designer Ethnic Wear & Silk Saree Collection In Mangalore, Veena Suraj Naik Soni - Best Contemporary Fashion Jewellery Designer In North Karnataka, Varsha Raval - Most Promising Makeup Artist In Mumbai, Vaishali Bassi - Best Fitness Icon & Entrepreneur.

Products & Service Industry winners are -

Go69 Pizza - Fastest Growing Indian Pizza Chain, Primark Garments - Professional Excellence In Quality Uniform Manufacturing In Telangana, Vishal Naranbhai Parmar - Youngest Iconic Entrepreneur In E-Commerce Industry,A.R.Powerloom Textiles - Leading Clothes & Fabric Retailers In Assam, Kamdhenu Sweet Land - Best Sweet Shop In North Karnataka, Dr. Binish Desai, Chairman EE Tech Group - Young Entrepreneur Of The Year, AquaRuby - Best Alkaline RO Water Purifiers Brand In India, Osumare Pvt. Ltd. - Best Digital Marketing Company In India, Save Techno Engineers - Best Project Management Consultancy & Building Design Services In India, M/s Kisan Engineering Works - Largest Manufacturers Of Scaffolding & Shuttering Materials In North India, Venus Logistics- Leading International Logistics & Freight Forwarding Company In Gujarat, Bachat Mantra - Fastest Growing Financial Advisory Company In Gujarat, Silver Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. - Best IT Consulting Services In Kolkata, NineOne Blackboard Advisory Solutions LLP - Most Promising Business Consulting Company In Gujarat,Hemz Events & Entertainment - Best Event Planner & DJ In Gujarat, Pride Group of Companies - Most Dynamic Young Entrepreneur, TreisTek India Pvt. Ltd. - Fastest Growing Engineering & GIS Company In Bangalore, Shikha Sharma (Kanti Sweets) - Most Successful Woman Entrepreneur for Best Sweets & Bakery Chain in Bangalore,1help Technology & Software Solutions Pvt Ltd - Outstanding Service Excellence In IT Sector In Karnataka, The Local Baker • Global - Best Chefpreneur & Pastrier in Bangalore, HiTechStuff - Best Furniture Studio In Nellore,Pearls Girls Hostel Managed By Vrundavan Services - Best & Safe Girls Accomodation Services In Gujarat,Konthoujam Johnson Singh CEO -Youngest Innovative Entrepreneur Award In Manipur, Touch of Class - Best Hotel & Restaurant Licensing & Management Consultants In India, Mr. Abhijit Subhash Nampalliwar - Outstanding Green Entrepreneur For Effective Waste Management In India, Equinox's Drones - Best Drone Company Of The Year, Saraswati Enterprises - Best Landscape Garden Designers, Anupama Graphics Pvt. Ltd. - India Icon For Creative Excellence In Outdoor Advertising & Graphics, ECOMP Technology - India's Leading Software Specialist & System Integrator, Mr. Prajwal Amaresh - Youngest Entrepreneur In Food Industry, Vit-Fit Cafe - Best Conceptual Health & Nutritional Cafe In Bangalore, Bhojon Tripti - Best Corporate Catering Services In Bangalore, ASG Entertainments - Best Event Management Company In Raipur, M/s Krishpre Apparels - Best School Uniform & Accessories Manufacturers in Bangalore, Capella & Amp; Alhena Client Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Leading Complete Facility Management Solutions & Services, Rajeyshree Chettri/MBA Chaiwale - Best Tea Cafe With Sustainable Practices, Maa Shakambari Enterprises - Leading Raw Material Supplier In Steel and Ferro Industry In Chhattisgarh, Thaamboolam The Family Restaurant - Best Hospitality Service & Coastal Food In Udupi, Green Home Solar Power Solutions - Best Green Entrepreneur For Solar Energy Services In Gujarat,Anamika Soni - Most Innovative Chefpreneur & Cake Designer In Bangalore, Zoopond.net - Best Staffing & Placement Consultant Hospitality Services In India, Tech Connect India Pvt. Ltd. - Best IT Service Company in Odisha, M/s. Sina Building Solutions - Best Total WaterProofing Solutions Company In Bangalore, RRK Stars Creation - Best Film & TV Commercial Production Company In Bangalore, Busbooknow.com - Best Online Bus booking Portal In India, Speedtek Engineers Pvt. Ltd. - Leading Fire Security Solutions & Services Company In Mumbai, Aman Prakash Sinha - Best Emerging Innovative Entrepreneur Of The Year, Meena Bhosale - Most Successful Woman Entrepreneur in Business Management.

Social Service winners are -

Saubhagya Foundation Trust - Woman Entrepreneur With Social Impact In Skill Training of Special People,Mahesh Parameswaran Nair (HOPE) - Most Inspiring Youth Icon For Social Services, Deepak Mohanty - Most Promising Entrepreneur With Contribution towards India Youth Betterment in Odisha, Poonam Gupta - Best Social Worker For Child Welfare Program, Helping Hands Foundation - Best NGO Working For Child Welfare In India.

About Blindwink

Blindwink is India's top market research and brand management company.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)