International Development News
Development News Edition

Global Technology Forerunner Amtex Wins the "CII Connect 2019 Award" for Exemplary Application of Technology

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:27 IST
Global Technology Forerunner Amtex Wins the "CII Connect 2019 Award" for Exemplary Application of Technology

Committed to building award-winning solutions: Kavalan, iMahila, Securra & more

CHENNAI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtex Systems, a global technology solutions firm has been conferred with the prestigious "CII CONNECT 2019" Award for Exemplary Application of Technology. This year CII hosted the 18th edition of the International Conference and Exhibition on November 7th and 8th at Chennai. The award comes in as yet another feather in the cap of Amtex and adds to their growing list of laurels - Gold Award for Government Service; Gold Award for Best New Service; Gold Award for Best API and Silver Award for Best Platform - majorly for their Access Health CT (ahCT) Mobile App in the United States of America.

In 2019, Amtex developed Kavalan, which has successfully been launched as Tamil Nadu Police's Official Mobile Safety Application along with a state-of-the-art Police Master Control Room for Tamil Nadu. Other award-winning products include iMahila (India's first digital platform to empower Women Self Help Groups) and Securra (a next-gen digital healthcare platform for continuous, connected, and collaborative care). Amtex applies cutting-edge technologies such as NLP, machine learning, deep learning and cognitive AI as enablers and consistently builds solutions that tackle society's complex problems in sectors like healthcare, financial services, women empowerment etc.

Speaking about the award, Mr. Sunny Pokala, Chairman & CEO, Amtex, said, "At Amtex, we are committed to creating products that can create a profound social impact and change the lives of people. The CII CONNECT Award to Amtex for Exemplary Application of Technology is testimony to how our products are touching the lives of people and changing them for a better tomorrow. It propels our ideology and encourages us to continue creating more such products and solutions that are fuelled by compassion, awareness and a resonance with the needs of the modern public."

About Amtex:

Amtex Systems, headquartered in New York with offices located across the world, provides specialized technology services and solutions in software development, digital media, business intelligence, mobile applications and content management. Amtex is ranked among theTop 4 privately held companies in New York for business intelligence and content management solutions. Amtex boasts of clients in multiple domains including technology, financial services, media, fashion, retail and the public sector.

For more information- https://www.amtexsystems.in/awards/?sid=68139/

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Atletico's Costa suffers slipped disc

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a slipped disc. The clubs medical staff have done some scans on Diego Costa to assess the neck problems he has been suffering from in the last few days....

UPDATE 1-Sliding UK health service performance sparks pre-election war of words

Britains National Health Service recorded its worst ever performance in treating patients on emergency wards last month, a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnsons claim that only his Conservatives can safeguard the cherished institution.The s...

UPDATE 2-No more surrender for Brexit Party's Farage in British election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Thursday rejected demands to further help British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by pulling out of contests with the opposition Labour Party, saying his aim was to win enough parliamentary seats to hold Joh...

JDS announces ten candidates; Cong, BJP can't neglect us, HDK

Announcingcandidates for 10of 15 bypoll-bound assembly constituencies in Karnataka, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said his party cannot be neglected by Congress andBJP in the state and defeating the disqualified MLAs was his strate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019