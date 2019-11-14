International Development News
Development News Edition

'Need to promote apprenticeship to develop high skill levels'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:51 IST
'Need to promote apprenticeship to develop high skill levels'

There is a need to promote apprenticeship approach in a big way to develop and sustain high skill levels, Hindustan Unilever chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta said on Thursday. "Unemployment rate is much higher in 15-29 years of age than those above 30 years. Paradoxically a higher educated youth with a post-graduation or skilled degree is prone to six times more unemployed today," Mehta said at the 9th National HR Conclave organised by the CII here.

He said, forging partnerships academia and research institutions are necessary for promoting innovation as it is done in the US. "For building these partnerships, India has to go up quite a few notches in building this partnership. The country has to promote the apprenticeship approach in a big way to develop and sustain high skill levels in line with Japan and Germany," he added.

With technological advancements, robots have become part of several processes, he said adding "you cannot ask a private enterprise not to be productive." Integration of man and machines call for different skilling of people and organisations have to use skilling to retain, strengthen and building teams for furthering their competitive advantage, Mehta said. Mehta said, "organisations have to evolve an environment that is conducive for tech-savvy millennials as they are expected to form 50 per cent of the workforce soon." He also opined that the education system should address the present-day skill needs.

"Unlearning (old skills) and re-learning of new skills would be required at a time when new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and internet of things (IoT) are taking over some of the critical functions in today's organisations. In India forging partnerships between academia and research institutions is necessary for promoting innovation as it is done in the US," he added. Raymond Lifestyle Business CEO and CII National Committee on Leadership and HR Chairman Sanjay Behl, who was also present on the occasion, said to take advantage of the demographic dividend that the country is enjoying the industry has to create enough employment opportunities for the millennials.

However, Behl said, the statistics bear out a grim situation. "There are 374 million Indians between 10 to 24 years of age today, half of them drop out before class 10. Nearly a million millennials are turning 18 every year and start looking for employment. However, the jobs are scarce," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

SA to strive to further reduce child and maternal mortality: Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says South Africa will continue working to improve access to reproductive health care services.Speaking at the International Conference on Population and Development ICPD, which is currently underw...

Posters, slogans against varsity at JNU admin block; JNUSU says protests till all demands met

A plethora of posters and slogans have come up at the administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU alleging that the varsity administration had only partially fulfilled their demands and that they will continue protests until...

CORRECTED-Lebanon's Aoun hopes a government is formed in the coming days

Lebanons President Michel Aoun on Thursday said on his official Twitter account that he has hope in the possibility of the formation of a new government in the coming days.The demands of the protesters will be among the first goals of the i...

Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad

A Delhi court Thursday allowed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, to travel abroad. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted permission to Tharoor to visit Dubai from November 14 to 18. Tharoor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019