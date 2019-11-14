International Development News
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Wildlife-loving Gabon minister seeks to stamp out illegal logging

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Libreville
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:31 IST
INTERVIEW-Wildlife-loving Gabon minister seeks to stamp out illegal logging
Image Credit: Pixabay

Gabon's new environment minister, Lee White, a British-born conservationist, has vowed to fight illegal logging by strengthening governance of forests after a national scandal in which about 350 containers of rare kevazingo wood went missing.

Illegal logging, political apathy, and climate change are key reasons why White made the move into politics, hoping to bolster protection for Gabon's forests, which cover close to 90% of the country and act as "carbon sinks" that help cool the planet. "Because of my science (background) I have a certain voice," said White, who ran the Wildlife Conservation Society's program in Gabon for nearly two decades before leading its national parks agency.

"I had a choice: do I keep studying the demise of Africa's rainforest and the disappearance of chimps and gorillas and elephants, or do I go into conservation and politics?" he said in an interview in Johannesburg. White grew up in Uganda and Sierra Leone and has lived in Gabon for 30 years, becoming a dual citizen of the Central African country and Britain more than a decade ago.

Spotting an elephant within minutes of reaching the Gabonese field site for his Ph.D. research in 1989 convinced him he "was destined to be in Africa". "It was always my dream to see a forest elephant, and Gabon's forest was teeming with wildlife," said White, smiling.

With a population of 2 million people, Gabon has lost as little as 0.01% of its forests, one of the lowest deforestation rates in the world, according to White. Gabonese President Ali Bongo has cast himself as an environmental crusader, delighting conservation groups by banning raw wood exports, enlarging protected areas and demarcating 13 new national parks since 2009.

But in May, one month before White was named a minister of forests, environment and the sea, Gabon's former environment minister and vice president were swiftly removed after the disappearance of hundreds of containers of illegally logged kevazingo, a valuable hardwood that is popular in Asia. In response to the scandal, the government plans to strengthen forest governance, said, White.

"We passed a new penal code that is much tougher on all of these organized crimes, particularly within government," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We are trying to build a new spirit within the forest ministry," involving training, a push for more funds and a stronger partnership with the defense ministry, White said.

By 2022, Gabon will require all logging companies to be certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), the international certification scheme for ethical wood products. The ban on raw wood exports, meanwhile, is part of a push to create much-needed jobs in Gabon such as furniture-making, the minister added.

'TERRIFYING' White was a pioneer negotiator of the REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) program, a U.N.-backed global scheme aimed at incentivizing forest protection with funding from donors and carbon markets.

But Gabon pulled out of REDD+ in 2011 as funds had yet to materialize, White noted. "I think it is a fantastic idea which the world isn't ready for quite yet," he said, adding that in 12 years only $5 billion of $30 billion pledged by developed countries to forest nations had been paid out.

Nonetheless, Gabon is continuing with similar activities such as monitoring its forests and signing a deal with Norway at September's U.N. Climate Summit for $150 million over 10 years to protect its carbon-absorbing tropical forests, said White. "Maintaining forests is the most cost-effective way of dealing with climate change," he said.

Failure to safeguard Central Africa's tropical forests, on the other hand, would be a "terrifying" prospect, he added. "(If) we lose the forest of eastern DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo), we lose the rainfall in Ethiopia's highlands. (If) you lose the rainfall in the Ethiopian highlands, you lose half of the Nile, and so you create famine in Egypt," he said.

White urged politicians worldwide to overcome their "inertia to act" on climate change. "By the time it gets really bad, it's going to be really difficult to correct it because we've let it go too far," he said. "This is why Gabon is so engaged in climate - for our country but also for the planet."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Global Security Industry Advances with Adoption of Servistization Models

&#160;An increasing need for niche security solutions, rapid advancements in technology, and budget pressures are driving the security industry to explore innovative as-a-service business models. In the end-user space, new business models s...

Will pay farmers' cane dues even if govt has to auction defaulter sugar mills: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he will not allow anyone to exploit farmers and will ensure payment of cane dues even if the government has to auction defaulter mills. If someone has this misunderstanding that ...

AGR hit: Vodafone Idea Q2 loss at Rs 50,921 cr

Hit hard by the unpaid statutory dues, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a colossal Rs 50,921 crore loss for the second quarter ended September 30, and said it is in the process of filing a review petition on the adjusted gr...

IOA says 2022 CWG boycott proposal still stands, but gives hints of rethink

The Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Thursday said that its proposal to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in protest against shootings exclusion still stands, but gave hints that there can be a rethink on the decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019